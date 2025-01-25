Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon trended online after a video saw him speaking Japanese in Japan

In the clip, the thespian was seen in a restaurant with a couple of his Japanese friends as they communicated in their language

Deyemi introduced himself in Japanese and disclosed the reasons he was in their country, triggering reasons online

Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon has left fans and netizens cheering him following his moments from Japan.

The Nollywood star posted a video of himself enjoying a meal at a restaurant in Osaka, Japan, surrounded by a group of locals.

Deyemi could be seen communicating with his foreign friends as he introduced himself as a Nollywood actor.

He further revealed his reasons for visiting the country and the Oyibo around him were impressed with the way he spoke their language fluently.

At the end of the talk, they raised their glasses of beer to gave each other a toast.

In a earlier post, Deyemi opened up on his acting career and winning awards. The thespian, in an interview with Hip TV, said he has never won a major award since he started acting.

He noted that he has stayed long enough in the industry to have clinched such category of awards.

In the interview, Okanlawon, who just welcomed a son, said he used to encourage himself if no one will.

He noted that he would look into the mirror and pat himself on the back just to say he was doing well.

The actor, who released steamy photos for his previous birthday, mentioned that awards shouldn't determine if he was doing well as an actor or not. According to Deyemi Okanlawon, it should be the other way around.

Watch the video below:

Deyemi Okanlawon’s video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jjcskillz:

"Two hands in air, You can do anything you put your mind to. 💪🏾 Proud of you brother."

__ta.re_:

"Nice …Very soon, we would see you in K-drama."

amarice_gomes:

"Okej, vad duktig du är!. Jag ska lära dig svenska språket."

reviews_withgina:

"Advantages of learning more than one language is key 🔑. Super proud of King of Hashtags 👍👌. If na me wetin I wan speak, na sign language straight up."

iambimbothomas:

"Watashi waska broda 😂😂😂 Weldone Deyemi."

olunikeadeliyi:

"YAYYYYYYY with the language. Love to see this kind of progression. Proud of you my Brother."

comedianhogan:

"For a second there I thot u were in Alcoholic Anonymous meeting 😂 😌 Thank Godcoz AA is for quitters."

casmyliveng:

"This is exactly what the bible meant when it said that they spoke in different tongues."

Deyemi recounts failed career as MC

Legit.ng also reported that Okanlawon revealed that he was once a Master of Ceremony.

He said when he started as an entertainer, he picked interest in being a Master of ceremony but he failed woefully at it.

Deyemi mentioned that when he wanted to make his first foray into the entertainment industry, his first interest was in event hosting as a master of ceremonies, but he failed woefully at it.

