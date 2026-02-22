Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh shared a heartwarming video of her father , J.P Chief Sunny Dikeh, arriving at her son King Andre Churchill's 10th birthday celebration

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh created a buzz online after she shared a video of her father, J.P Chief Sunny Dikeh, popularly known as Papa Tonto, arriving at her son King Andre Churchill’s 10th birthday celebration.

A few days ago, Legit.ng reported that the actress and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, reunited publicly for the first time in nearly a decade to mark their son’s birthday, posing together for a family photo.

Tonto Dikeh stirs reactions as she prostrates to welcome her father at King Andre's 10th birthday party.

In her latest Instagram post, Tonto shared a video capturing the moment her father arrived at the venue.

In the clip, she was seen prostrating to greet him before embracing and pecking him warmly on the lips.

Tonto Dikeh's dog was also seen imitating its owner by prostrating very close to her, drawing attention from fans on social media.

The actress explained in her caption that her father remains the love of her life and praised him for giving her the best upbringing.

Tonto Dikeh trends after sharing a video of herself prostrating to welcome her father at her son's 10th birthday as fans react to her dog's surprising gesture.

She described how he provided her with a privileged childhood without spoiling her, emphasising the balance he maintained in raising her.

"THE LOVE OF MY LIFE (J.P CHIEF SUNNY DIKEH AKA PAPA TONTO) IS IN TOWN FOR THE GRAND CELEBRATION OF @kingandre_churchill 10TH Birthday.. This man gave me the best life any child could ever ask for, privileged but not spoilt.."

Tonto Dikeh further noted that the celebration was set to be a joyful one with her loved ones present.

"Let’s just say it’s going to be a Great time celebrating with the ones I love… Don’t worry my internet aunties and uncles we will be live when the Party begins, Pray for us and celebrate with us in spirit."

Watch the video of Tonto Dikeh that sparked reactions online here:

How netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ayiemba_atieno said:

"No one noticed how the dog prostrated too??❤️❤️🥹"

@nikkyrosebeautyworld commented:

"I have watched this more than 20times ooooooooooo..... God abeg ooooooooooo make my data no finish for king Tonto page 👏👏👏👏👏"

@kachibeautyempire wrote:

"Have watched this video over and over again😍😍😍😍 May God keep strengthening him. I love this homely love❤️"

@luxella7890 reacted:

"See me grinning from ear to ear. Oh this love! It will not be cut short! More wins momma ❤️❤️❤️🙌"

@monicafriday1 said:

"Everyday is a remarkable encounter. King T of the most high God 🙌❤️more celebrations. 🙌❤️"

@toria_ada_montessori_teacher commented:

"Oh the love,respect and aura can be felt from afar! More days to the child who honours their parents. That's the first commandment with a promise. Happy birthday once again to King"

Tonto Dikeh completes discipleship class

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh announced her graduation from a discipleship class at Pastor Jerry Eze's church, marking a life-changing step in her spiritual journey.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she revealed that the experience transformed her deeply, leaving her with renewed peace, joy, and purpose. She explained that her walk with God brought healing and restoration, and she now feels stronger in her faith than ever before.

The actress emphasised that her faith has become unshakable, and she officially joined the Temple Keepers Department full-time, dedicating herself to service within the church community.

