An old video of King Mitchy's mother cursing social media users who wished death on her daughter The influencer's mother revealed she is an only child as she fired back at people behind the death rumours The video resurfaced on social media after King Mitchy faked her death by drinking a poisonous substance

Popular influencer Michelle Mukoro, popularly known as King Mitchy, has continued to trend on social media after she pulled a death stunt following her heated feud with critic, Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Amid the drama, an old video from 2025 showing her mother cursing netizens who wished death on her daughter resurfaced on social media.

King Mitchy’s mother fires at netizens wishing her death in old video. Credit kingmitchy

The video featured an obituary of the influencer, which triggered a fiery response from Mitchy's mother, who revealed she is an only child.

"If you wish my daughter’s death, I wish it back on you and your family. She’s my only child. No matter what she did, why wish her death?” Mitchy's mother said in the old video.

The old video resurfaced online after Mitchy's management announced her death on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Her team had disclosed that she passed away at a hospital despite medical efforts to stabilise her condition. In a heartbreaking addition, the statement revealed that her mother reportedly collapsed in Lagos upon hearing the news and was taken to a hospital.

King Mitchy's mother reveals influencer is her only child in old video. Credit: kingmitchy

Mitchy's death, however, later turned out to be a stunt, triggering backlash from Nigerians.

The old video of King Mitchy's mothers' response to people wishing her death is below:

Reactions trail King Mitchy's mum's old video

