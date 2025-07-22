TikToker Peller has revealed that he was born into Islam but left after a painful experience in Quranic school

The teenage content creator shared the reason behind his conversion during a recent livestream

Peller's revelation has opened conversations about childhood trauma and religious choice with netizens dropping their reactions

Popular teenage TikToker, Peller, has opened up about his switch from Islam to Christianity, revealing a deeply personal childhood experience that led to the decision.

In a recent livestream, the social media sensation was interacting with fans when one viewer referred to him as a Muslim. But his response caught many by surprise.

Peller reveals that he was born into Islam but left afterwards. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Without hesitation, he replied:

“I am not a Muslim. I attend church.”

Explaining his reason for converting, Peller, whose girlfriend recently confirmed their engagement, recalled how he was once a student at a Quranic school as a child.

However, the experience wasn’t one filled with peace or spiritual growth.

Instead, it left a lasting scar.

He stated:

“While I was young, I used to attend a Quranic school. I was beaten mercilessly,” he said during the livestream. That was why I stopped attending there.”

For him, the physical discipline the content creator experienced there shaped his view of religion—and ultimately pushed him away from Islam.

Netizens react to Peller's faith confession

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens below:

@dammywax44235:

"Buh back then it's something that's very common among those Muslim clerics and some of us went through that stage to become a better version of ourselves now,,it's just like going to sch and being beaten up it's part of learning low"

@RameshBais12:

"Shina Peller, known in Nigeria as a businessman, politician, and entertainment figure, has not publicly confirmed any recent conversion from Islam to Christianity."

@sinzu000:

"Omo if you be Muslim and you never chop beating for not going to ilekeu you parent get money and they no care about it the ilekeu"

@AwobajoBabatun2:

"That’s why I also stop beating to much"

@mariam_soulful:

“Omo, some Quranic schools really left scars on people. I felt this deeply.”

@kaycee_vibez:

“His honesty is refreshing. At least he’s speaking his truth. Everyone has their journey.”

@abdultruth:

“I’m Muslim but I understand him. Bad experience no mean the religion bad. Na people.”

@debbieextra1:

“Many of us faced harsh treatment in religious schools. You’re not alone, bro.”

Peller says he switched to Christianity after a painful experience in Quranic school. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Peller goes spiritual in new clip

Legit.ng earlier reported that Social media has been abuzz with a viral video of Peller, who was captured in what many are describing as a mockery of Christianity during a recording session.

The footage, which surfaced online on Monday, July 21, showed Peller in the studio with gospel music minister Ebuka Songs

In the short video, Peller, who is engaged to his girlfriend Jarvis, was seen singing along to one of Ebuka’s worship tracks. But midway through singing, the influencer suddenly appeared overtaken by emotion, shutting his eyes tightly as he began speaking in tongues.

