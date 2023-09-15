Veteran Fuji artist Prince Adewale Ayuba was recently on a talk show where he spoke about his relationship with his children and many other things

During the conversation, Ayuba also revealed how he fled Nigeria in 1995 due to attempts on his life by the military government of Gen Sani Abacha

The veteran singer also spoke about his childhood and how his parents wanted him to go to school to be like the Yoruba sage Obafemi Awolowo

Renowned Nigerian Fuji singer Adewale Ayuba recently caught many by surprise as clips of him on the famous talk show With Chude went viral.

Ayuba, during the interview, shared for the very first time why he relocated from Nigeria and became a citizen of the UK.

Veteran Fuji musician Adewale Ayuba talks about his relationship with his children.

Source: Instagram

He noted that his decision to leave Nigeria was because of a song he released in 1995 demanding the release of Chief Moshood Abiola, the country's duly elected president, during the 1993 general elections.

The Fuji singer noted that Gen Sani Abacha's government at the time had placed a bounty on his head, and his only option was to flee the country.

Ayuba's relationship with his daughter

During the interview, the veteran singer showed an emotional side of himself that many might have never seen as he spoke about his relationship with his kids.

He said one of the proudest moments of his life was the day he walked in on her daughter, praying and asking God for a husband like him.

Watch excerpts from the interview below:

Why Ayuba abandoned Islam for Christianity

Legit.ng recalls a report from a while back about Mr Bonsue, where he shared his reason for dumping his childhood religion, Islam, for Christianity.

Most Fuji musicians in Nigeria are Muslims, largely because the genre is an offshoot of the Arabic religion.

Fuji music emanated from 'Were,' another music genre popularly played during the Ramadan period in those days.

