Nigerian singer Omah Lay shared his deep thoughts about spirituality in a new video where he explained his unique connection to the universe and the supreme creator

The popular music star explained to his fans that he sees the entire world as a beautiful piece of art, carefully managed by a creator who constantly updates human existence

Omah Lay also clarified his stance on organised religion by stating that he is not a religious person but strongly believes a higher power placed a piece of divinity inside him

Omah Lay's fans are well accustomed to his cryptic messages, but his latest post caught everyone off guard.

Nigerian singer Omah Lay took to his Instagram story to controversially declare that he and God are one.

In the video, the Afrobeats star discussed his views regarding faith and human spirituality, explaining his stance on the creator while reflecting on his ability to make music.

"I believe in the Creator. I believe in the universe. I believe in myself, mostly in myself, because I believe that I am God. I believe that God is me."

Popular singer Omah Lay opens up about his spirituality and explains how his creative talent makes him feel like God. Photo: omah_lay

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker then clarified his statement by pointing out that the world is simply a piece of art. He imagined a creator having fun with the universe by editing things and keeping the natural balance.

"Maybe I am not God, but I and Him are one. I believe that so much."

Omah Lay creatively compared religious texts like the Bible and the Quran to modern phone software updates that a higher power introduces every single century.

He also stated that God left a piece of Himself inside him because he can bring things to life.

"I believe that this whole world is a piece of art. The Creator is somewhere having fun, editing it, taking some out, putting some back, keeping the balance. He's just improving this art every day, and I'm just one piece in the whole puzzle."

The singer whose song with Davido recently earned a Grammy nomination maintained that he is not a particularly religious person at all.

He ultimately concluded his video by assuring his many followers about the fluid nature of any higher power that exists within the universe, telling them their God can be whatever they want him to be.

"Your God can be anything you want Him to be."

Watch Omah Lay's video below:

Fans react to Omah Lay's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Several fans agreed with the singer's deep perspective, while others corrected his theological views.

@official_ruthie:

"A creator recognizing the Creator within... that’s why your music feels like a prayer 🕯️💜"

@lu.what.where:

"This whole world is a piece of art, the creator is somewhere having fun 💛"

@ferrysingz:

"Spirit🕊️🕊️💜 sadly, a lot won’t understand this, that why your song touches and heals. Shine, Omah✨ 💜"

@karinnanieves:

"A creator cannot stop creating, this is why I believe — whenever I see a different sunset every day. ❤️🎨"

@jbsabine_:

"We’re manifestations of God experiencing itself ✨"

@t.a.n.i.t.o.l.u.w.a:

"There's a piece of God in everyone of us, we're created in his likeness and image, so we have the ability to create just like he created everything but we are NOT God. There's only one God and that's Jesus Christ, through Him everything was created and He has sovereignty over the universe. The King of Kings and the Lord of Lords❤️"

Omah Lay causes a stir on social media after claiming the creator drops religious books as modern updates for the world. Photo: omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay returns to his Christian roots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omah Lay hinted at a return to Christianity. The popular singer shared a cryptic message on his Snapchat page to reveal his preference for the Bible over the Quran.

This update followed his previous revelation years ago about abandoning his Christian faith to consider a conversion to Islam.

Source: Legit.ng