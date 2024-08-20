Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has shared his thoughts about people who emotionally abuse others and attitudes of narcissists

In a lengthy note, he said that such people are manipulators who gradually strip others of their identity

The actor also stated that there was hope for such people to find healing from their attitude as he asked his fans about their opinion

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has stirred massive reactions over his debate about emotional abuse and attitudes of narcissists in a post he made.

The movie star, whose marriage crashed last year, made a lengthy post about how emotional abuse starts and how narcissist behave with their victims.

Bolanle Ninalowo lectures fans about emotional abuse. Photo credit @iamnino

Source: Instagram

In the post, the actor, whose daughter graduated recently, said that narcissists manipulate people gradually till they strip their victims of his or her identity.

He also added that such people have horrible stories about past abuses and toxic family members. Despite the help and assistance that narcissists get, they are never satisfied, as their attitude might last for months.

The heftily built actor also noted that there was hope for anyone going through such a situation, and they can find healing no matter how long they have been enslaved by their attitude.

He encouraged his fans to share their opinion about emotional abuse.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Ninalowo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor about narcissists. Here are some comments below:

@iyalashoejire:

"I can relate, they are the cause of ur response yet they make people feel u are an alaseju."

@chypeefoods:

"Creating a problem and acting a victim in the same problem you created. Quiet and good to people outside and hostile to the spouse."

@eve.2715:

"This path is frightful. People who don't see anything wrong in them but others. Always right . And they can make people pity them and stone you to death."

@raypwol:

"I'm happy I was able to leave last year,it was tough but I had to stand on my word.I was always saying sorry even when he's at fault,he insults me at any given opportunity,lies to me...anytime I complain about his attitude,he threatens to end the relationship,calls me a nag."

@iamkennyharmony:

"A narcissist can never be satisfied by anyone."

@patsyudenyi:

"Being with a narcissist is more like a rat biting you and still faning you. It's a form of manipulation. They are passive-aggressive and the funny part is, they are good to outsiders."

@official_ikechukwu:

"Spot on and guess what, I'm healing, I'm getting myself back fully and forgiving myself for not knowing or seeing what my life experiences should have protected me from. Love is nonsense when it ain't mutual . Finding out is key."

@xtabe:

"I understand some of them are not aware of their situation while some are deliberately doing it since they know it's always a win for them."

Bolanle Ninalowo undergoes boxing training

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor had taken steps to remain young and fit, going by his recent social media video.

In the clip, the movie star was seen undergoing boxing training with some trainers at a gym.

The video sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens, with many ladies drooling over his body.

Source: Legit.ng