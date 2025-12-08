Sola Allyson opened up about growing up Muslim before unexpectedly finding herself in a Christian home

The gospel singer shared how living between two households shaped her beliefs and influenced the path she chose

Allyson revealed the moment her music career took a new direction and why she no longer ties herself to just one religion

Gospel singer Sola Allyson has given an account of her unconventional journey from Islam to Christianity.

She revealed how the constant movement between two homes shaped her faith, identity, and life’s direction.

Speaking in an interview on Oyinmomo TV, the singer traced her spiritual journey from her early years in Ijebu-Ode to her teenage life in Lagos.

Sola Allyson says she grew up as a Muslim before unexpectedly finding herself in a Christian home. Photos: Sola Allyson.

She stressed that her story is rooted in exposure, curiosity, and genuine encounters rather than pressure or rebellion.

Allyson said she spent her earliest years living with her maternal grandmother in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, where she practised Islam wholeheartedly as a child.

She described the home as one guided by routine and discipline, noting that she fully participated in Islamic teachings, prayers, and the lifestyle expected in a Muslim household.

According to her, she never rejected that part of her life. In fact, she revealed that she has always loved her birth name, Rasheedat, which she researched as a young girl until she fully understood its meaning.

Her story took a turn when her parents separated, and she later moved to Ikorodu, Lagos, to stay with her father’s parents.

There, she reconnected with an old friend who often took her along to church. What started as simple companionship gradually exposed her to a new environment, new ideas, and a different way of worship.

Allyson said the environment naturally influenced her, just as her Islamic surroundings did in Ijebu-Ode.

She emphasised that her journey wasn’t driven by rejection of Islam but by exposure to diverse beliefs and genuine interest in discovering God for herself.

Why Sola Allyson Doesn’t Hold Firmly to One Label

The singer noted that growing up between two contrasting homes gave her the freedom to relate with people across different religions without prejudice or discomfort.

She disclosed that she has taken time over the years to explore various beliefs through reading, observation, and personal experiences.

According to her, finding God’s will and living truthfully remain more important than identifying strictly with a particular religion.

Allyson also gave insight into how her music journey aligned with her spiritual growth. She said her career took a defined turn on January 17, 1997, after attending a music training session at a Celestial Church of Christ.

Sola Allyson says living between two households shaped her beliefs. Photo: Sola Allyson.

