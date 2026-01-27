Korede Bello has shared his journey to Christianity with fans in a video making the rounds online

In the clip, he said he was born a Muslim but decided to convert to Christianity of his own free will

The music star also enlightened his fans on the importance of believing in Jesus Christ and how to live as a Christian

Nigerian singer Korede Bello has opened up about the religion he is practising in a post shared on his Instagram page.

The former Mavin Records star stated that he was born a Muslim and practised Islam until he began reading the Bible on his own.

According to him, his decision to read the Bible and learn about Jesus Christ was not for religious reasons but based on personal conviction.

Speaking further, the Godwin crooner said that when Christians tie their identity strictly to the cross, it is like trying to nail Christ all over again.

He added that his video was getting too long, but he wasn't concerned about what people said. He noted that people would know he is a follower of Jesus Christ through the love he shows to others.

Korede Bello speaks more about Jesus Christ

Expanding on his message, Korede Bello emphasised the love of Jesus Christ and the meaning of the cross. He explained that the cross represents sin, misdeeds and an old identity, all of which were nailed to it.

He added that believers’ identity and faith are in the risen Christ, who has ascended and is seated next to the Father. The music star also stated that when people pray, they are praying through Christ, who is no longer on earth or on the cross.

The singer wished his fans well and expressed hope that they would be saved as he continued to speak about the love of Jesus Christ and the cross.

Celebrities who have converted to another religion

Recall that a few months ago, Burna Boy announced his conversion to Islam while sharing his journey. Nollywood actor Jamiu Azeez has also converted to Christianity.

Korede Bello's Instagram video below:

What fans said about Korede Bello

Netizens expressed excitement that the music star was no longer a Muslim as they wished him well while celebrating the good news. Here are comments below:

@sirwhite039 stated:

"Heaven is rejoicing, glory to God Who created heaven and earth."

@alfreda_uyoyou commented:

"No one sees the light and remains in darkness! Welcome to where you truly belong bro, God will do exploits through your life."

@mubee_nicey reacted:

"That's his choice and he'll surely meet the right consequences in the hereafter. Alhamdulillah for Islam and may Allah take our lives as Muslims amin."

@lemi_johnson shared:

"Glory to God Christianity will enter every house whole in Jesus name."

@osher.101 shared:

"Welcome to the light."

Source: Legit.ng