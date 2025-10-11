Fuji star Adewale Ayuba has shared a fresh update on his legal action following rumors about his marriage

Ayuba shared why he favoured monogamy over polygamy, a comment that triggered a reaction

The Fuji superstar also opened up on the reason behind his conversion from Islam to Christianity

Popular Fuji star Adewale Ayuba has left people talking after he shared his opinion about marriage, stating that it should be one man, one woman.

According to Ayuba, marriage is God's design.

The Fuji star believed there is a door of blessing in heaven that opens to any man who has a wife.

"Without a wife, that door won’t open. My marriage is one of the main reasons I’m doing well," he said in a statement via PUNCH.

"That’s why I cherish it. To me, it’s a taboo for a man not to have a woman in his home," he added.

Ayuba, whose marriage recently made headlines over divorce rumours, revealed that he and his lawyers have agreed that they would no longer discuss it.

Ayuba shared why he converted to Christianity.

The Fuji star revealed it was a personal decision. He disclosed that he accepted the claim that Muslims must marry many wives.

"When I was a Muslim, I didn’t date around; I stayed with my wife. Some people say Muslims must marry many wives, but I never saw that in the Qur'an. My issue was that I didn’t understand Arabic, and I got tired of people always praying to God on my behalf. But with the Bible, I can speak to God directly. And when I read that Jesus died for me, that was enough. Nobody dies for another person easily. He did, and He’s a winner. That’s why I chose Christ. But I don’t like to talk too much about religion; it’s personal. I don’t want my words twisted."

Reactions trailed Ayuba's stance on marriage

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Chinedu Nwaodazie commented:

"So the remaining women make Dem go give jumia shaay

Saheed Robbulqowaafy

"One wife abi? And God made 70% of world population women! Any sense sir??"

Obeh Chimsomu Aneke commented:

"How many side chic you get Baba, let's start from there."

Ganiyu Kabiru Alade reacted:

"After you done mixing road,the whole Alhaji suddenly change to another thing."

Otis Horsfall said:

"Ned is doing well, Atiku is doing well, GEJ is doing well, even Dangote that we don't know his wife is doing well. So calm down."

Adedapo Adebisi reacted:

"Let him read bible story he will heard about someone wil married 700 wives."

Taiwo Badmus said:

"Nor mind am we understand thet the vegetable sweet wella. We all know that no musician stay loyal to there wife ndi baby mamas plenty for background."

What Ayuba said about living in exile

Legit.ng previously reported that Ayuba shared for the very first time why he relocated from Nigeria and became a UK citizen.

He disclosed his decision was because of a song he released in 1995 demanding the release of Chief Moshood Abiola. The Fuji singer noted that Sani Abacha's government had placed a bounty on his head.

