Comedienne Real Warri Pikin has left her fans gushing as she shares an adorable family photo on a Sunday that is special to their household

The content creator who welcomed a baby in the last quarter of 2025 has shared the experience of taking her to church for the first time

Legit.ng gathered reactions of celebrities and fans who cannot help but drool over the adorable photos and videos of Real Warri Pikin's family

Popular Nigerian comedienne and content creator, Real Warri Pikin, has warmed hearts online after sharing a never-before-seen family photo as she took her newborn child to church for the first time.

The excited mum, who welcomed her baby girl on November 9, 2025, was full of joy as she stepped out with her family for Sunday service on February 22, 2026.

It marked a special spiritual moment for the household of the content creator who underwent a drastic weight loss journey, as they publicly presented their newborn in church.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Real Warri Pikin shared a beautiful family photoshoot where everyone looked stunning and well-dressed for the occasion. The proud mother also revealed her child’s full name in the caption while giving all the glory to God for making the day possible.

She wrote:

“OBIANUJU EMMA TAMARALAYEFA ELOHOR LIGHT ASUOHA goes to church. 💃 To God be the glory! 🙌🏾.”

The heartwarming post quickly caught the attention of fans, colleagues, and well-wishers who flooded her comment section with hundreds of congratulatory messages, prayers for the newborn and her family.

Netizens gush over Real Warri Pikin as son goes to church

While the comedienne's comment section is filled with cute responses, a social media user couldn't help but notice the baby's resemblance to the Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

merlotmuse.xo suggested:

"Wait oo this baby won look like destiny Etiko some how , maybe na eye Dey pain me."

its_magekboi wrote:

"La familia ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Beautiful is an understatement, Exquisite is been modest, gorgeous is been humble.❤️❤️❤️."

simplyada14 penned:

"Oooooo.....beautiful uju😍❤️Blessed family.....Happy sunday mama🙌."

bae_chantel wrote:

"See how baby calm down look like ikechukwu😍 including complexion 😂"

mg_shortletapartment said:

"I admire your family so much especially you...you build your home... God gave you grace and shared it... may God almighty continue to bless you abundantly mama😍😍😍😍."

chachaodafe_ noted:

"Congratulations ma'am ❤️ 🙌 if Na us now, we dey dey think of the dress style wey go easy us to breastfeed."

Watch Warri Pikin's adorable family below:

Real Warri Pikin gets candid on weight loss journey

Legit.ng reported that Warri Pikin opened up about the real reason behind her noticeable weight loss while explaining that her transformation was not just about looking good but about saving her life.

She revealed that before undergoing weight loss surgery, she battled several serious health and emotional issues and constantly struggled with breathlessness, an eating disorder, severe joint pains, atherosclerosis and other health complications, all of which affected her mentally and psychologically.

