A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing the moment she and her friends showed up for a bride

According to the lady, the bride cancelled her wedding on the D-Day and her friends immediately arrived to pick her up

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens expressed curiosity to know what caused the wedding cancellation

An unexpected drama unfolded on what was supposed to be a Nigerian bride's big day, as she made the decision to cancel her wedding.

The sudden change of plans was supported by her friends, who sprang into action to rescue her from the situation.

Bride cancels wedding on D-Day

The video, shared by @wadesempide on TikTok, captured the moment the friends arrived to take the bride away.

In the clip, the bride, still dressed in her wedding attire, was seen leaving with her friends, bringing an end to the celebration.

"POV: The bride cancelled the wedding so we the friends came to pick her up," the video's caption read.

Reactions as bride cancels wedding on D-Day

The clip sparked speculation among TikTok users, who were eager to know what had led to the last-minute cancellation.

Many took to the comments section to share their opinions, with some praising the bride's bravery and others expressing curiosity about the circumstances surrounding the decision.

@OMI-TK HAIR AND MORE IN AKURE said:

"Good evening my name is oluwadamilola omi my sweetest stranger, I hope you’re good? please for God sake I'm on my knees begging you Please can you kindly do a story time for us."

@She’s loved said:

"My girlies are finally waking up Omo even if we don exchange vows once I see what u can not deal with am calling it off abeg."

@lady_t_15 wrote:

"Sister Good afternoon, my mummy say if I nor gist her the full story make I nor enter house, help a gossiper sorry soul help a soul."

@Harmony reacted:

"I don’t know your friend or the reason why she canceled but help me tell her that I love her. May that smile on her face be permanent. Whatever she desires, she’ll always have in abundance!"

@Peter added:

"So basically all of una Dey jealous una friend, and una Dey happy now say she no marry again, and all of una don once more be single together, ok that’s great."

@OKIKI added:

"I'm happy that I'm among this generation anytime I remember most of our parents endure because of their children everything go just tire me they make it look like marriage is under must for everybody."

