A viral Facebook post alleged that Charles Okocha stepped in to "save" Regina Daniels with a marriage proposal

The actor took to his social media to desperately distance himself from the reports, pleading with internet users to stop the spread of the rumour

The rumours have reignited debates about Regina Daniels’ marital status, as fans wonder if there is any truth to the claims

Popular Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has reacted to reports linking him romantically with his colleague Regina Daniels.

The rumours began circulating online after an unverified Facebook post claimed that Okocha had proposed marriage to the actress following the reported end of her relationship with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

A viral Facebook post alleges that Charles Okocha proposes to Regina Daniels. Photos: Regina Daniels/Charles Okocha.

Source: Instagram

The post, which quickly made the rounds on social media, described the alleged proposal as “phenomenal” and expressed evidence-less hope that the supposed union would last.

According to the viral post, Regina Daniels had separated from her husband and was now set to begin a new chapter with Charles Okocha.

The message read in part:

“Lucky Regina Daniels, a few months after separation from husband Pa Ned Nwoko, actor Charles Okocha proposes marriage to her. This is really phenomenal!! I only pray the marriage lasts.”

Reacting to the rumour, Charles Okocha took to his Instagram page with a brief but telling message.

The actor pleaded with social media users not to drag him into unnecessary drama.

“Abeg ooo, Facebook people,” he wrote.

Read his post below:

Reactions trail Charles Okocha's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@nichogbuagu_peter noted:

"This is the very first time your caption is coming in Pidgin, Jay z will be disappointed.. but it's better to disappoint Jay z than to offend Ned"

@legit.jalabiya_ng noted:

"Facebook people are from another world. And when you go through the comments you’ll be shocked at how they believe such things"

@worlddfebb wrote

"In Ned Nwoko's house I'm nobody, but in Charles Okocha'S house I'm somebody."

@uccie_standard:

"Na we go supplyy these fb people with all the fine beaded bags wey then go use wed una shaa. Abi who go help them select designs for the asoebi team"

@messiahalone wrote:

"Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. Please make this confession now"

@kingsleykingsley557 stated:

"Useless post Charles has a wife and is currently with her in Canada now. Why all this lies."

Regina Daniels' marriage to Ned Nwoko is facing a crisis. Photo: Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Doctor assesses Regina Daniels’ drug test result

Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor reacted to Regina Daniels’ drug test result. He dismissed claims that it had been manipulated or influenced.

The actress had addressed addiction rumours, saying she took the test to protect her children’s future, with Ned Nwoko's previous allegations hanging over her.

