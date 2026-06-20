Judy Austin’s ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, has responded after Yul Edochie dismissed his allegations concerning access to his children

Obasi claimed he made several attempts to reconnect with his children, but was allegedly blocked and ignored

The father of the children has now made a direct appeal to Yul Edochie, asking him to help rebuild the broken family bridge

The ongoing family drama involving Nollywood stars Yul Edochie and Judy Austin has taken another emotional turn as Emmanuel Obasi, Judy’s former husband, responded to Yul's recent remarks about their long-running dispute.

Obasi had alleged that he had been denied access to his children.

However, Yul Edochie dismissed the claims, insisting he had never prevented anyone from seeing their children and accusing Obasi of taking his grievances to social media instead of addressing them privately.

Obasi claims he made several attempts to reconnect with his children with Judy, but was allegedly blocked and ignored. Photos: Judy Austin/Yul Edochie/Emmanuel Obasi.

Source: Instagram

Yul also maintained that Judy Austin was the appropriate person to contact regarding the matter, advising Obasi to settle the issue directly with her.

But Obasi appears unwilling to let the matter rest.

In a Facebook post shared on June 19, Obasi laid bare his frustrations, claiming he had repeatedly tried to reconnect with his children but had been unsuccessful.

While acknowledging Yul Edochie’s influence and reputation, Obasi suggested that his concerns should not be dismissed.

"Chief Yul Edochie, one thing for sure Edochie is a big name beyond Igbo land no doubt, but you can not beat a child and ask him not to cry," he wrote.

According to him, his public comments were never intended to embarrass anyone. Instead, he claimed they came after several private efforts failed.

Obasi alleged that Judy Austin had blocked every avenue through which he could communicate with her.

"My aim is not to ridicule anyone, I reached out and warned but was ignored. She block all my access to her," he stated.

The father further explained that his concern goes beyond disagreements on social media.

Read Emmanuel Obasi's post here:

Reactions trail Emmanuel Obasi's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Dorc Ola Ola stated:

"See polite insult with cleared statement,simple and precise reply ( if you are in charge as a head ) this man is intelligent,you don't need to shout to make your speech known or heard."

Cynthia Ifesinachi wrote:

"I was just coming from Yul Edochie’s page, was passing and I saw this… let me go to mummy twins page… thank God is Friday"

Goodness Jinanwa stated:

"Use another person's phone and call her if she refused to give you a favourable response you can draw the attention of Yul because he said that the matter is between you and your ex and that you are free to call her anytime you want"

Judy Austin’s Ex Replies Yul Edochie After Dismissing Allegations Concerning Access to His Children

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie defends Emmanuel Obasi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie defended Emmanuel Obasi after he broke down in tears during a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

She explained that his emotional display resulted from years of severe frustration and intimidation regarding his denied access to the 3 children from his previous marriage.

The veteran actress clarified that Obasi often travelled to Enugu to see his kids, only to face continuous heartbreak when his former wife ignored him.

Source: Legit.ng