The Senator representing the Ekiti South Senatorial District, Yemi Adaramodu, has delivered his polling unit for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

While the APC won Ward 001, Unit 011, Owaosun/Tedio/Oloriawo, with 137 votes, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) made a strong push by scoring 17 votes, coming second at the polling unit.

ADC comes after APC at Senator Yemi Adaramodu in the Ekiti governorship election Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Getty Images

The party also won in Unit 4, Ward 1, with 133 votes, against the ADC and PDP, which scored 7 and 8 votes, respectively.

At Unit 4, Ward 4, the APC had 84 votes, beating ADC’s seven and PDP’s four. Early results from Ward 1 and Ward 4, Ilawe-Ekiti, indicate that the ruling APC is taking an early lead.

As of the time of this report, the environment has begun to register jubilation as results from the various units and wards begin to come in.

3 major political parties in Ekiti election

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC is contesting against the 15 other political parties and candidates, including the ADC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, the Ekiti governorship election is expected to have a turnout of 1,059,360 residents, who are registered voters in the state. The registered voters were said to have increased by 66,000, compared to the number of registered voters in the 2022 governorship elections in the state.

The APC has federal and state might as well as state architecture to win the election ahead of the opposition in the state. All the State House of Assembly members and federal lawmakers are members of the APC. This made the ruling APC the dominant political party in the state.

Also, the PDP might come after the ADC in the election. Though the ADC became a party to re-establish contact following its adoption as the coalition movement's party. The movement was led by the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who also served as the party's presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng