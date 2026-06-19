A lady who observed what happened at Alexx Ekubo’s burial in his hometown shared one thing that stood out for her

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to the videos and photos from the event, the lady shared one thing that stood out for her and many agreed

A Nigerian lady shared what she observed about the burial of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo and what stood out for her.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and the actor was buried on the 18th of June in his hometown.

Lady shares observation about Alexx Ekubo's burial

Identified as @Jeyhopyy on X, the lady shared what caught her attention at Alexx Ekubo's burial.

She said:

"As I watched Alex’s burial ceremony, one thing stood out to me. The kind of friends he had. The love they showed, the tears they shed, and the way they honoured him spoke louder than words.

"It made me emotional because not everyone is fortunate enough to have people who genuinely care for them in life and still show up for them in death. That kind of friendship is rare and priceless. May God continue to bless and protect every one of them."

See her X post below:

Reactions trail lady's observation about Alexx Ekubo's burial

@Anonunusual_TM said:

"The friendship he had is rarely found these days. What is happening now and based on benefits Many are not genuinely concerned about one another if they don’t have anything to gain."

@Manlkekubani said:

"Genuine friends are rare this days and all I can say is that he’s blessed to have them . May his gentle soul rest In Peace."

@RDB11816173 said:

"Your circle speaks volumes about your life. The love shown was pure, genuine, and unforgettable."

@isdoreTech said:

"A person's greatest wealth isn't what they leave behind, but the lives they touched while they were here."

@Rennie1405 said:

"True. These friends were more like family to him. No wonder his parents were safe & left everything for them. They covered him well. Igbo people will say, "Enyi ka nwanne"

@SomyEva said:

"They really do stood up for him in death , may God console them."

@Godwin53663 said:

"He’s a star and he will continue to among them."

@99wvrd said:

"Na wetin we dy pray always ooh."

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Who Observed Actor’s Burial Mentions 1 Thing That Stood Out For Her, People Agree

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng