INEC began uploading results of the 2026 Ekiti governorship election to its IReV portal more than two hours after voting ended

2026 Ekiti governorship election features incumbent APC Governor Biodun Oyebanji seeking re-election

The results are accessible through the Independent National Electoral Commission's Result Viewing Portal (IReV)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the upload of polling unit results from the Ekiti governorship election to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV) more than two hours after the close of voting.

As reported by The Cable, the electoral commission began uploading results at about 4:10 pm on Saturday, June 20, after concerns were raised over the absence of polling unit results on the portal despite the completion of voting and counting in some locations.

Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC begins uploading polling unit results from the 2026 Ekiti governorship election to the IReV portal. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Ekiti election 2026 live

Vanguard also noted the development.

Legit.ng reports that the 2026 Ekiti gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, June 20, to elect the governor of the state.

The incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, is in his first term and is running against other candidates to seek re-election for a second term. Oyebanji is the favourite to win the election.

The link to view the uploaded results on the IReV portal is available here.

Read more on the Ekiti election 2026:

Ekiti deputy governor predicts winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Monisade Afuye, the deputy governor of Ekiti state, cast her vote in the governorship election and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

Speaking after casting her ballot, Afuye commended residents for turning out in large numbers, saying the turnout reflected increasing political awareness and commitment to democratic participation among the electorate.

She expressed confidence in the ruling APC's chances of securing victory.

Source: Legit.ng