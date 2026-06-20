Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has secured a landslide victory at the polling unit of the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, in the ongoing state governorship election on Saturday, June 20.

Oyebanji, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 164 votes while his closest rival, and gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wole Oluyede, garnered only eight votes.

APC wins Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele's polling unit Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Getty Images

PM News reported that the polling unit officer declared that the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Ayodeji Ojo, came third at the polling unit with one vote.

Earlier, the Senate leader expressed satisfaction with the exercise of the Ekiti State governorship election and commended the voter turnout in the state.

Bamidele also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the immediate deployment of electoral materials and officials across the 16 local government areas in the state.

INEC had earlier reported that 1,028,929 of the 1,059,360 registered voters collected their permanent voter cards ahead of the election in the state.

3 major political parties in Ekiti election

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC is contesting against the 15 other political parties and candidates, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the PDP.

Also, the Ekiti governorship election is expected to have a turnout of 1,059,360 residents, who are registered voters in the state. The registered voters were said to have increased by 66,000, compared to the number of registered voters in the 2022 governorship elections in the state.

The APC has federal and state might as well as state architecture to win the election ahead of the opposition in the state. All the State House of Assembly members and federal lawmakers are members of the APC. This made the ruling APC the dominant political party in the state.

Also, the PDP might come after the ADC in the election. Though the ADC became a party to re-establish contact following its adoption as the coalition movement's party. The movement was led by the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who also served as the party's presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng