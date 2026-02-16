Odumodublvck sets conditions for reconciling with fellow rapper Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has revealed he is open to reconciling with colleague Blaqbonez if he receives a personal apology from him

The Wotowoto crooner accused Blaqbonez of sending industry figures to beg on his behalf instead of humbling himself to apologise directly

Odumodublvck insisted that the rift is personal and not just a rap beef, claiming that Blaqbonez tried to downplay it by releasing diss tracks

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has revealed that his ongoing rift with fellow artiste Emeka Akumefule, popularly called Blaqbonez, is deeply personal and not just about music.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse, he explained that reconciliation is possible only if Blaqbonez approaches him directly with a humble apology, rather than relying on third parties to intervene.

Odumodublvck speaks on reconciliation with Blaqbonez, demands personal apology. Photo credit: odumodublvck/blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck stated that his Christian upbringing guides his belief in forgiveness, but he maintained that true forgiveness requires sincerity and contrition.

He noted that while Blaqbonez has asked respected industry figures to plead on his behalf, he has not personally reached out, which Odumodublvck sees as a refusal to humble himself.

The rapper emphasised that the dispute, which began last year, goes beyond the typical rap beef.

He accused Blaqbonez of attempting to reduce the matter to a hip-hop rivalry by releasing diss tracks, but insisted that the issue is rooted in personal grievances.

According to the Wotowoto crooner, reconciliation cannot happen unless Blaqbonez takes responsibility and shows genuine remorse.

Odumodublvck further explained that he does not believe in publicising private apologies, countering the idea that Blaqbonez might fear exposure if he apologised in private.

He insisted that he would never post such matters online, but that humility is essential for growth and resolution.

The clash between the two rappers has drawn attention in Nigeria’s music scene, as both are prominent voices in the hip-hop community.

Odumodublvck’s remarks now make clear that the path to peace lies not in industry mediation but in a direct, personal apology from Blaqbonez.

Watch the video of Odumodublvck below:

Netizens react to Odumodublvck's interview

Fans had mixed reactions to the rapper's statement, with some supporting his stance while others criticised him.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ben_Jnr said:

"Apologize for beating ur azz up on ACL huh?"

@Joseph_Agbo commented:

"Wetin odumodu black dey rap sef? you wan compare yourself with black bone?"

@Musa_Usman's_PAGE wrote:

"People weh rap pass blaqbonez no pass 2 for 9ja..! Odumodublvck is just a failure to rap"

@sas_affilliated reacted:

"Blaqbonez has better melodies than you OD, shut up!"

@VawulenceH89411 said:

"ITS ALWAYS THE CHIEF MANIPULATORS THAT ALWAYS RUSH TO QUOTE THE BIBLE"

@klebstofficial commented:

"I like as AQ no get his time, na everywhere e dey name drop them"

