Turkiye have set an unwanted record following their 1-0 loss against Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A lone goal from Matias Galarza gave the South American edge over Bizim Çocuklar in their second match

Turkiye have been eliminated from the Mundial, and will face the co-hosts, the United States of America, next Friday, June 26

Paraguay held on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkiye on Saturday, June 20, despite playing with 10 men for more than half of the match at the San Francisco Bay Area.

Matias Galarza scored after just 65 seconds, netting the fastest goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far.

Paraguay's task became more difficult late in the first half when Miguel Almiron was shown a straight red card for violating FIFA's new rule prohibiting players from covering their mouths during confrontations.

Matias Galarza celebrates his goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup match between Türkiye and Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Photo by: Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Paraguay managed to protect their lead thanks to several outstanding saves from goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

Ay-Yıldızlılar came close to equalising before halftime when Mert Müldür headed a free-kick against both the crossbar and the post.

The defeat eliminated Turkiye from contention for a place in the knockout stages after suffering a second consecutive loss.

For the second match in a row, the Turks dominated possession but failed to convert their superiority into goals, per Al Jazeera.

They followed their 2-0 defeat to Australia with another disappointing result, ensuring an early exit from their first World Cup appearance in 24 years.

Turkiye qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2002 but were unable to replicate the memorable campaign that saw them finish third in the world.

Despite entering the competition with expectations of advancing from the group stage, their World Cup journey has come to an abrupt end.

Turkiye sets a new unwanted record

Turkiye registered 32 shots against Paraguay in their Group D clash at the FIFA World Cup but were unable to find the back of the net, suffering a 1-0 defeat.

Turkiye fails to score a goal against Australia and Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by Matt McNulty - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Following their 2-0 loss to Australia in the opening match, Turkiye became only the second team after Haiti to be eliminated from the tournament.

The Turks have now recorded the most shots without scoring across their opening two World Cup matches in tournament history, managing 62 attempts without a single goal.

No team since records began in 1966 has attempted more shots across two WC games without finding the net.

Meanwhile, Vincenzo Montella bemoaned his side's misfortune after they failed to find the net despite a plethora of chances in both defeats. He said via Mirror:

"I'm sad, but also very proud of my players. They gave their all until the final whistle. Football is like that sometimes."

Ronaldo continues goal drought

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his goal drought at major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship.

The Al Nassr forward has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring for Portugal in major competitions.

Source: Legit.ng