VDM has dismissed the current push for electoral reform as a waste of time, claiming that the movement lacks the necessary leadership

The activist insisted that figures like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Nasir El-Rufai should be the ones facing the heat at the forefront

VDM argued that Nigerian youths are being used as shields and should instead take a "supporting role" behind the main political actors

Popular social media activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has shared his thoughts following a protest led by Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the National Assembly.

The demonstration, which took place on Monday, February 9, was reportedly aimed at pushing for reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections, including calls for proper transmission of election results.

However, VDM made it clear that he has no intention of getting involved in the conversation.

VDM has dismissed Peter Obi's push for electoral reform as a waste of time. Photos: VDM/Peter Obi.

In a video posted online, he said he sees no point in engaging in electoral reform discussions, describing the entire process as already doomed.

According to him, the responsibility of pushing for reforms should rest on the shoulders of politicians who actually contest elections, not social media activists or ordinary youths.

VDM mentioned prominent political figures such as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Nasir El-Rufai as the people who should be leading the charge.

He said:

“I can’t waste my time on electoral reform because it is dead on arrival. Peter Obi, Atiku, El-Rufai, and other candidates are the ones supposed to be at the forefront pushing for the reforms. The youths are supposed to support them from behind.”

VDM further explained that electoral reforms directly affect those who contest elections, and as such, they should be the ones taking the lead.

In his view, young people should play a supportive role rather than being at the frontlines of such struggles.

The activist, who is known for his blunt and often controversial takes on social and political issues, appeared firm in his position, insisting he would rather focus his energy elsewhere.

Nigerians debate VDM's submission

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Larryparkersly noted:

"VDM can only be famous in a broken society, if this country had good leaders there won’t be need for VDM"

@Davidfolksy stated:

"VDM is sounding shady. How can it not directly affect you when the rigging affects ur daily life directly. Those u are talking about are comfy in good or bad governance. I don't want t to assume u are a tool or have been aligned to the system as a pattern of distraction"

@LetsPlay75886 stated:

"Anything that has to do with politics, VDM has always avoided it He has fought for nothing in terms of politics. Therefore if it has to do with politics, he doesn't have any moral right to talk."

VDM argues that Nigerian youths are being used as shields and should instead take a supporting role. Photo: VDM.

