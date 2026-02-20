Rosy Meurer has opened up about how her husband, Olakunle Churchill, was initially not the type of man she would have wanted to settle down with

In a live session, she explained how her relationship with the businessman later evolved naturally over time

The Gambian actress made this known while denying claims that she had an affair with Churchill while he was married to Tonto Dikeh

Another clip from Gambian actress Rosy Meurer's live session with media personality, Daddy Freeze. where she addressed long-standing rumours that she was involved with her husband, Olakunle Churchill, while he was still married to Tonto Dikeh has gone viral.

Rosy, who firmly denied the claims, however, revealed she already knew him long before his marriage issues with Tonto became public and even had opportunities to get involved with him at the time, but chose not to because he was not her type.

The Gambian insisted that people were free to believe whatever they wanted, but maintained that anyone who truly knew what happened could come forward if she was lying.

Rosy also explained that her relationship with Churchill later evolved naturally over time, especially after the public controversies surrounding Churchill’s past marriage, noting that she was relatively new to online attention and did not fully understand how social media narratives worked back then.

“I had the chance to have an affair with him before his marriage to Tonto but he wasn’t my spec," she said in part in the video.

Rosy stated that the reunion wouldn't have happened if she didn't allow it, revealing that her husband sends her every photo before posting on social media.

The video from Rosy Meurer's live session with Olakunle Churchill is below:

Another video from Rosy Meurer's live chat with Daddy Freeze is below:

Reactions trail Rosy Meurer's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Ella Mirabel commented:

"Stealing the village drum may be easy, but finding a place to beat it peacefully is the problem."

Ijeoma Odimuko

"Pastor Jerry Eze will be calling Tonto Dikeh every second make Holy Spirit no go loose guard ….,We must continue to hold Tonto Dikeh down with prayers make she no go loose guard we no fit stout."

Unique Omabest commented:

"He wasn't Ur spec but u went ahead to marry him You go explain tire Second wives and explanations Na 5&6."

Prompt To Product commented:

"It’s interesting how relationships often grow from consistent connection rather than instant attraction. Respecting her explanation about not ‘stealing’ someone shows maturity — love and timing can be complicated, and it’s good to see her sharing her perspective openly."

Pauline Onwuka wrote:

"U can imagine he wasn't her spec chai may God almighty help Churchill. From 2 minutes man to he wasn't Rosy spec."

Bright Uduji said:

"Churchill done see something for una hand, from 2mins man. Even this house girl say him no be her spec."

