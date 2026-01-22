American streamer IShowSpeed sparked a jollof rice debate after tasting Nigerian jollof during his first livestreamed day in Lagos

He praised Nigerian jollof rice despite complaining about its spiciness, declaring it the best he had tasted so far

The comment triggered mixed reactions online, with many insisting Ghanaian jollof should be tasted before any final judgment

Well-known American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, has sparked a jollof rice debate after having a taste of the Nigerian jollof rice.

The streamer drew a massive crowd after arriving in Lagos, Nigeria. He decided to livestream his first full day, especially the moment he started eating Nigerian-made Jollof rice.

The 21-year-old YouTuber arrived in Lagos as part of his ongoing Africa tour, and his presence quickly attracted residents, passersby, and traders in the area. In a video trending online, Speed wore a Nigerian football jersey and sat down to get ready for the food.

Though he noticed and complained about how spicy the food was, his next comment stirred up the longstanding debate over West Africa's best jollof rice.

"Why did they have to make it so spicy," he said.

Minutes after eating the food, he declared Nigerian Jollof the superior so far. The crowds could not hold back their praises, and they continued to hail him.

In his words:

"I am not gonna lie, this food is very good. I think I would have to go with Nigeria. This is good jollof rice."

He continued applauding the dish until one of his bodyguards, a Ghanaian, argued that a fair judgment would require tasting Ghana’s version as well.

IShowSpeed, who had not tasted Ghanaian jollof rice, still stood by his claim that Nigeria had the best jollof.

"I haven't been to Ghana yet, but I think Nigeria is better," he confirmed.

Facing the camera, he said:

"Right now, so far, Nigeria has the best jollof rice."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to IShowSpeed's Nigeria jollof rice comment

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@2xnmore said:

"Yawa dey, the bar has been raised."

@Fred_Dperfed9 stated:

"He for taste Tracy (Sark wife) jollof then he will know the difference."

@MacEvans16 commented:

"Bothered to ask the number of maggi cubes in that jollof?"

@EAE_Africa

"They’re trying to teach a 21-year-old man how to eat chicken. Funny people, sycophants."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"It's normal. At least it will get the populous nation Nigeria to give him more streams. PR at work."

@Kojo_junior10 commented:

"The bodyguard is right. Jollof supremacy can only be decided after Ghana."

