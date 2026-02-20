Sophia Momodu’s lawyer petitioned the Inspector General of Police, alleging that Davido harassed, intimidated, and cyberbulied her

The petition claims that the singer was "verbally aggressive" toward the lawyer during a recent cross-examination

In what many interpret as a subtle snub to the legal threats, Davido took to his social media to share a photo of his dinner plate

Nigerian music star Davido has broken his silence following a petition reportedly filed against him by Ebelechukwu Enedah, the lawyer representing his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, the singer took to social media to share a photo of his dinner, a plate of food, hours after news of the petition made rounds online.

The understated post has since drawn public attention, with many interpreting it as a calm or dismissive response to the unfolding situation.

Sophia Momodu’s lawyer petitions the Inspector General of Police, alleging that Davido harassed and cyberbulied her. Photos: Davido/Sophia Momodu.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Enedah petitioned the Inspector General of Police on February 16, 2026, alleging harassment, intimidation, and cyberbullying against the award-winning artiste.

The petition also claimed that Davido was verbally aggressive toward her during cross-examination at a recent court hearing related to his custody dispute with Sophia.

It was further alleged that the courtroom tension led to an adjournment of proceedings.

In addition, the document stated that after the adjournment, Enedah began receiving numerous phone calls, text messages, and other forms of communication from third parties.

The petition reportedly noted that certain social media posts, including posts from verified accounts attributed to Mr. Adeleke, contributed to the volume of messages directed at her.

Sophia's lawyer issues warning to Davido

Enedah’s petition followed an earlier statement from her law firm, Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors.

The firm warned that it would not allow its staff to be intimidated online over professional duties.

This came after Davido publicly called out Enedah over her conduct in court during the custody battle.

At the time, the singer criticised aspects of the proceedings, which later became a topic of online discussion.

Fans and observers have closely followed the custody case between Davido and Sophia Momodu.

During a recent appearance in court, Davido reportedly lost his composure while being cross-examined, leading to tension in the courtroom.

He later clarified publicly that he had sought joint custody, not full custody, and stated that he eventually decided to drop the case.

The singer added that his daughter would grow up knowing he fought for her.

Davido publicly calls out Sophia's lawyer over her conduct in court during the custody battle. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido unfollows Dele Momodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has made a subtle social media move that has caught the attention of fans.

Checks on Instagram reveal that the singer has unfollowed media mogul Dele Momodu, the uncle of his first daughter’s mother. Interestingly, Momodu is still following Davido at the time of filing this report.

The development comes just hours after the Ovation TV boss shared a post addressing the ongoing family tension. In his Instagram update, Dele Momodu assured the public that there was no cause for alarm. He explained that conversations were happening behind the scenes and expressed optimism that matters would be resolved peacefully.

Source: Legit.ng