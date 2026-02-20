Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding Davido and Sophia Momodu’s custody battle

The ex-lovers went to court over the custody of their daughter, Imade, as Davido was forced to take a drastic step in the case

What Maduagwu said about the matter warmed the hearts of many fans, who also shared their views about the video

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the ongoing saga between Davido and Sophia Momodu.

The two former lovers had gone to court over the joint custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke. While the drama was ongoing, Dele Momodu shared his take and noted that the family was working to resolve the issue amicably.

Fans react to Uche Maduagwu as he advises Dele Momodu amid Davido, Sophia’s saga. Photo credit@uchemaduagwu/@delemomomodu/@realimadeadeleke

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Maduagwu said he respects Dele Momodu a lot, but enough is enough. He stated that the Momodu family should find a husband for Sophia so she can leave Davido alone.

According to him, all the energy being used to settle the dispute between the two should instead be directed towards finding a good spouse for his niece.

Uche Maduagwu shares his take on Davido

In the video, the controversial actor added that history would be kind to Davido because he has tried his best when it comes to his daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Davido and daughter continue to trend over custody drama. Photo credit@davido

He said that when the time comes, Imade will seek out her father because the singer has done the right thing.

Recall that the custody case between Davido and Sophia Momodu has become messy, with Momodu’s lawyer taking drastic action against Davido. She alleged that the music star and his fans had been calling and sending her messages over what she said in court.

Sophia’s sister also released a video criticising the singer and shared her plans with Nigerians.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Maduagwu's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@juticeblog reacted:

"we move! Sophia should go and marry let her leave Davido alone! She’s way older than Davido! delemomoduovation ask your niece to go look for husband you guys should leave Adeleke’s family! Davido has make us know that Sophia doesn’t fit in let her move on!!! You guys should leave Chioma."

@king_priest4 said:

"I'm with you on this. Let them buy her a husband. She has been a baby mama for over one decade.:

@butsha708 shared:

"Bless you Uche."

@ vivianuweh wrote:

"God bless you UC."

@yvonneatem reacted:

"Queen May is taking care of her children sponsoring them in university without making noise but every year noise from a baby mama. It’s the entitlement for person weh Davido no marry."

Davido reunites with Imade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido shared the good news of his reunion with his first daughter, Imade, in a viral post online.

Davido accompanied his post with some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment. In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.

Fans were happy about the post as they praised the music star over his attempt to be in his daughter's life. They urged Sophia Momodu to appreciate the singer.

