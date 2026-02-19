Isaac Fayose retracts cash and carry comments, apologises to the Igbos

Isaac Fayose publicly withdraws his controversial statement describing Igbo people as "cash and carry" and expresses deep regret for the generalisation

The businessman praises an Igbo traditional ruler for urging President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu since Sunday Igboho remains free

Nigerians react warmly to the apology as Fayose calls for unity during Lent and Ramadan, which coincidentally started on the same day

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose, has publicly withdrawn his earlier remarks about the Igbo people, offering an apology and emphasising the importance of unity among Nigeria’s ethnic groups.

The apology was shared in a video on his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he admitted regret for describing Igbos in a way that suggested they were driven by financial incentives.

The controversy began after Fayose compared how different communities rally behind their detained leaders.

He noted that Yoruba activists had successfully pressed for the release of Sunday Igboho from exile, while the Igbo community were less coordinated in their push for Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), remains in custody after a life sentence was upheld despite appeals for his release.

Fayose’s comments drew widespread criticism from the Igbos for generalising the statement, prompting his latest apology.

In his apology message, Fayose praised HRH Ambassador Dr Lawrence Agubuzo, the Igwe of Ezema Olo, for urging President Bola Tinubu to ensure fairness in handling separatist cases.

He praised Agubuzo’s statement that if one separatist leader is freed, the same consideration should be extended to others, in order to promote balance and peace.

Fayose explained that his earlier statement was wrong and that he now fully withdraws it, acknowledging the need for respect and solidarity across Nigeria’s diverse communities.

"I want to publicly apologise to the Igbo people for my statement in which I said that all Igbos are “cash and carry.” I sincerely regret that remark and completely withdraw it. I also wish to appreciate HRH Ambassador Dr Lawrence Agubuzo, the Igwe of Ezema Olo, for his courage in speaking to President Tinubu. He rightly stated that if Sunday Igboho is free, then Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should also be free"

He also reflected on the symbolic timing of his apology, noting that Christians began Lent and Muslims began Ramadan on the same day, which he described as a reminder of unity and shared values.

By linking his apology to this moment, Fayose emphasised that Nigeria’s progress depends on overcoming divisions and embracing collective harmony.

Nigerians react to Isaac Fayose's apology to the Igbos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@xtracodedmembrane said:

"I been no too like you before o but gradually I'm beginning to understand you. Thank you for this one Sir."

@okafor_obi__tpaul_ commented:

"Anyone who can comes out to speak about Nigeria for the betterment is my blood brother thank you sir I respect you."

@kingbvision wrote:

"You be man, for you to apologize 🙏 I shows true strength of a man not weakness... God bless you."

@tundedaniels15 reacted:

"You're a greatman 🙏. It takes greatness to acknowledge mistakes and apologize."

@calllme_kechy said:

"❤️❤️❤️ You did not offend us honestly. We did not feel offended. God spoke in favor of the Igbos through you."

@fitzonwa said:

"Egbon we are not offended at all. It is refreshing to see you speak out not minding whatever anyone can say. Kudos to you bro"

