Rema Splurges Millions of Naira on New Home As He Buys Luxury Property in Dubai
- Binghatti Holdings announced Rema as the newest homeowner at One by Binghatti following a signing ceremony in Dubai
- The Afrobeats star joins a list of wealthy Nigerians who own premium properties in Dubai
- Binghatti's Chief Sales Officer Abdullah Binghatti led the official ceremony at Grand Hyatt Dubai
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Rema has added a luxury Dubai apartment to his growing list of assets, becoming the latest African celebrity to invest in a property developed by Binghatti Holdings, one of the UAE's most prominent real estate companies.
The announcement came from Binghatti executive Essam Raghab, who shared a photo on Instagram posing alongside the Afrobeats star at the signing ceremony.
In the post, he wrote:
"Binghatti proudly announces global singer and songwriter Rema as the newest homeowner at One by Binghatti. The official signing ceremony took place at Grand Hyatt Dubai, led by Binghatti's Chief Sales Officer, Abdullah Binghatti, alongside the company's top management."
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Rema's Rise to International Stardom
The Benin-born singer broke into the Nigerian music mainstream in 2019 and has since built a reputation as one of Africa's most recognisable pop stars.
His 2022 smash hit "Calm Down" proved particularly significant in the Middle East and the broader UAE market, where it achieved viral status and introduced his sound to millions of new listeners.
Rema Joins Elite List of Nigerian Dubai Property Owners
With this acquisition, Rema now belongs to a select group of high-profile Nigerians who have snapped up premium real estate in Dubai.
That list includes billionaire and Africa's second-richest man Abdulsamad Rabiu, business mogul Femi Otedola, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, who also played for Manchester United.
Binghatti Holdings is known for its cutting-edge architectural designs and luxury residential developments across Dubai, making One by Binghatti one of its most coveted addresses.
See the announcement below about Rema's Dubai mansion:
Rema shares his relationship preferences
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rema opened up about the quality he values most in a girlfriend, making it clear that style matters more to him than money.
The singer shared this during an interview with The People Gallery.
When asked whether he would rather have a girlfriend with financial strength or one with a sense of style, Rema responded confidently that he already has the funds, so what he looks for is style.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.