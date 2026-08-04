Binghatti Holdings announced Rema as the newest homeowner at One by Binghatti following a signing ceremony in Dubai

The Afrobeats star joins a list of wealthy Nigerians who own premium properties in Dubai

Binghatti's Chief Sales Officer Abdullah Binghatti led the official ceremony at Grand Hyatt Dubai

Rema has added a luxury Dubai apartment to his growing list of assets, becoming the latest African celebrity to invest in a property developed by Binghatti Holdings, one of the UAE's most prominent real estate companies.

The announcement came from Binghatti executive Essam Raghab, who shared a photo on Instagram posing alongside the Afrobeats star at the signing ceremony.

Rema adds luxury Dubai mansion to his growing list of achievements. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

In the post, he wrote:

"Binghatti proudly announces global singer and songwriter Rema as the newest homeowner at One by Binghatti. The official signing ceremony took place at Grand Hyatt Dubai, led by Binghatti's Chief Sales Officer, Abdullah Binghatti, alongside the company's top management."

Rema's Rise to International Stardom

The Benin-born singer broke into the Nigerian music mainstream in 2019 and has since built a reputation as one of Africa's most recognisable pop stars.

His 2022 smash hit "Calm Down" proved particularly significant in the Middle East and the broader UAE market, where it achieved viral status and introduced his sound to millions of new listeners.

Rema Joins Elite List of Nigerian Dubai Property Owners

With this acquisition, Rema now belongs to a select group of high-profile Nigerians who have snapped up premium real estate in Dubai.

That list includes billionaire and Africa's second-richest man Abdulsamad Rabiu, business mogul Femi Otedola, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, who also played for Manchester United.

Binghatti Holdings is known for its cutting-edge architectural designs and luxury residential developments across Dubai, making One by Binghatti one of its most coveted addresses.

See the announcement below about Rema's Dubai mansion:

Rema adds luxury Dubai mansion to his growing list of achievements. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Rema shares his relationship preferences

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rema opened up about the quality he values most in a girlfriend, making it clear that style matters more to him than money.

The singer shared this during an interview with The People Gallery.

When asked whether he would rather have a girlfriend with financial strength or one with a sense of style, Rema responded confidently that he already has the funds, so what he looks for is style.

Source: Legit.ng