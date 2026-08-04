Oyo ADC Guber Candidate Taofeek Adegoke Spotted Buying Roadside Corn Ahead of 2027 Election
- Oyo ADC governorship candidate Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke was photographed buying and eating roasted corn at a roadside stall on Monday, August 4, 2026
- The image, shared by verified account @Oyoaffairs, quickly drew attention as Oyo State preparations for the 2027 governorship election gather pace
- Many Nigerians who reacted to the post dismissed the gesture as a tired political tactic, saying voters in 2026 are too wise to be swayed by it
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Ibadan, Oyo State - The Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke, has been photographed buying and eating fresh corn from a roadside vendor.
Many observers quickly identified Adegoke's action as a familiar pre-election move.
The image was shared on Monday, August 4, 2026, by verified Twitter/X account @Oyoaffairs, which captioned it: "It's corn season. Oyo ADC Guber Candidate, Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke spotted buying and eating fresh corn by the roadside."
The post spread rapidly online, arriving at a time when political activity in Oyo State is building ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Nigerians push back on the gesture.
Rather than earning goodwill, the photograph triggered a wave of scepticism from social media users who said the roadside corn visit followed a script they had seen too many times before.
@JayWorld_88 was blunt:
"Dem no Dey buy corn again for r as part of campaign…. Nigerians don wise pass this."
@uncle_shugar questioned the logic behind the move entirely:
"I thought this was already outdated. What does buying corn on the roadside have to do with competence or compassion for your people?"
@_AbiolaARA echoed the same sentiment:
"This is 2026 man, all these tactics don old nah, people are wiser than this now."
@bbest_official drew attention to what he expects will happen after polling day:
"After election now, they won't buy corn by roadside again. We're wiser than all the nonsense in 2026."
@EmmyrateTweets raised a pointed concern about the corn seller herself:
"Hope Mama Corn enjoys the patronage now. After elections, may her spot not become 'illegal roadside trading.'"
Not all the criticism was directed at the politics. @Omotayo_tade noted a practical objection to how the candidate handled the transaction:
"He shouldn't have used his hand to pick it from the pot. He should have allowed the woman to use the spoon and give him."
@TEMDAYOOYETUNDE took a broader swipe at voters who respond to such displays:
"Because they know that Nigerian people are stupid people, they can't think for themselves; they follow emotion. No problem, vote them in. You'll be eating corn for the four years."
@DosaQuazeem and @eleniyanjb both pointed to the repetitive nature of the tactic.
"It's election time, people are getting wise to these tricks," @DosaQuazeem wrote, while @eleniyanjb asked: "Are you guys not turned off using the same tactics? What's the obsession of buying r corn, dem use corn swear for una?"
Chief Adegoke is among the candidates preparing to contest the Oyo State governorship seat in the 2027 election cycle.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.