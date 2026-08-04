Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Oyo ADC Guber Candidate Taofeek Adegoke Spotted Buying Roadside Corn Ahead of 2027 Election
Politics

Oyo ADC Guber Candidate Taofeek Adegoke Spotted Buying Roadside Corn Ahead of 2027 Election

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Oyo ADC governorship candidate Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke was photographed buying and eating roasted corn at a roadside stall on Monday, August 4, 2026
  • The image, shared by verified account @Oyoaffairs, quickly drew attention as Oyo State preparations for the 2027 governorship election gather pace
  • Many Nigerians who reacted to the post dismissed the gesture as a tired political tactic, saying voters in 2026 are too wise to be swayed by it

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke, has been photographed buying and eating fresh corn from a roadside vendor.

Many observers quickly identified Adegoke's action as a familiar pre-election move.

Adegoke’s corn visit sparks election scepticism
Oyo ADC Candidate Adegoke's Corn Buy Sparks Criticism. Photo credit: @olooyesolutions
Source: Twitter

The image was shared on Monday, August 4, 2026, by verified Twitter/X account @Oyoaffairs, which captioned it: "It's corn season. Oyo ADC Guber Candidate, Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke spotted buying and eating fresh corn by the roadside."

Read also

Makinde: Fuel subsidy removal and naira float hit Nigerians with double blow

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The post spread rapidly online, arriving at a time when political activity in Oyo State is building ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerians push back on the gesture.

Rather than earning goodwill, the photograph triggered a wave of scepticism from social media users who said the roadside corn visit followed a script they had seen too many times before.

@JayWorld_88 was blunt:

"Dem no Dey buy corn again for r as part of campaign…. Nigerians don wise pass this."

@uncle_shugar questioned the logic behind the move entirely:

"I thought this was already outdated. What does buying corn on the roadside have to do with competence or compassion for your people?"

@_AbiolaARA echoed the same sentiment:

"This is 2026 man, all these tactics don old nah, people are wiser than this now."

@bbest_official drew attention to what he expects will happen after polling day:

"After election now, they won't buy corn by roadside again. We're wiser than all the nonsense in 2026."

Read also

Did Sultan of Sokoto endorse Tinubu's second-term bid? Fact emerges

@EmmyrateTweets raised a pointed concern about the corn seller herself:

"Hope Mama Corn enjoys the patronage now. After elections, may her spot not become 'illegal roadside trading.'"

Not all the criticism was directed at the politics. @Omotayo_tade noted a practical objection to how the candidate handled the transaction:

"He shouldn't have used his hand to pick it from the pot. He should have allowed the woman to use the spoon and give him."

@TEMDAYOOYETUNDE took a broader swipe at voters who respond to such displays:

"Because they know that Nigerian people are stupid people, they can't think for themselves; they follow emotion. No problem, vote them in. You'll be eating corn for the four years."

@DosaQuazeem and @eleniyanjb both pointed to the repetitive nature of the tactic.

"It's election time, people are getting wise to these tricks," @DosaQuazeem wrote, while @eleniyanjb asked: "Are you guys not turned off using the same tactics? What's the obsession of buying r corn, dem use corn swear for una?"

Read also

Desmond Elliot Returns to Movie Set After Losing APC Primary Election, Picture Elicits Reactions

Chief Adegoke is among the candidates preparing to contest the Oyo State governorship seat in the 2027 election cycle.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Oyo State
Hot:
Cbn Eid al fitr Yoruba actress Petrol prices Idice