Isaac Fayose and Cubana Chiefpriest were involved in a heated exchange following the latter's comment about the Igbos

The online commentator, in a new video, roasted the socialite for comparing their financial net worth

Fayose also shared why the celebrity barman would be behind bars if laws were being followed in Nigeria

Social media commentator Isaac Fayose, who is also the brother of former governor Ayodele Fayose, has dismissed Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, as a "little boy" in an escalating feud between them online.

Fayose's response comes after Chiefpriest dragged him over his claim that the Igbos were Nigeria's greediest ethnic group.

Chiefpriest, in a lengthy Instagram post, described Fayose as jealous and lacking sense, insisting that his political alignment was a strategic move.

Isaac Fayose claps back at Cubana Chiefpriest

In a video that has since gone viral, Fayose boasted of his early business ventures in London and Nigeria since the 1990s, questioning the legitimacy of Chiefpriest's rapid wealth accumulation.

He claimed he had been rolling with prominent figures in the country before the socialite made it to the spotlight.

Isaac Fayose added that Chiefpriest would be behind bars if laws were being followed in Nigeria, as his source of wealth is unknown.

"If we were in a normal country where they check wealth, you would be in jail by now. Hushpuppi did more than you. He is now in prison in the US. We do not know the source of your wealth," Isaac Fayose said, firing back at Cubana Chiefpriest.

He also defended his original ethnic remarks without apology.

Reactions as Isaac Fayose blasts Cubana Chiefpriest

The exchange between the two businessmen has divided netizens, with supporters praising Fayose's "old money" perspective, while others defended Chiefpriest.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

derainfire said:

"Ha if I be CP I go just relax and hide my face."

iamkenpaul commented:

"This man is the Only Yoruba man I like I like as he dey give it to my fellow Igbos wey no get sense."

dachie1 said:

"How do you know his wealth is not clean? He traveled abroad, earned money, and invested it. So why do you all think his wealth is not clean."

ifeanyiemmanuel631 commented:

"Tell Chief Priest to Visit United States, if he returns make I bend. Thank you Elder Isaac Fayose for schooling him properly."

bulliion said:

"I thought chief priest said, if MNK is not released, that they will not get a single vote from the east and that's fact. Chief priest has chooses his pocket now."

mbekepatrick101 wrote:

"Truth is bitter, like I said before, this City boy movement that they’re now marking for us is for they own interest and never for the interests of Ndi Igbo."

