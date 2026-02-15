Cubana Chiefpriest boldly declared that he never joins any movement where there is no personal or communal gain

The socialite revealed a private conversation with the President's son, Seyi Tinubu, which served as the ultimate "deal breaker"

According to the businessman, his involvement is a strategic move to ensure that the Igbos are not left behind

Popular nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest has again spoken about his involvement in the City Boy Movement.

The socialite, who recently joined other South-East billionaires, including Obi Cubana, to declare support for President Bola Tinubu, shared fresh details during a rally in his hometown.

Addressing a large crowd in Imo State, Chiefpriest explained that the movement is not solely about politics or personalities, as many people believe.

According to him, the City Boy Movement is focused on empowerment and opportunities for supporters, especially in the South-East.

He told the crowd that he does not associate himself with any movement that does not offer benefits or value.

“City boy movement is all about empowerment. You know I don’t go where I won’t benefit. I stand so firm with my friend Seyi Tinubu, and they have assured me that South East will be taken care of,” he said.

Chiefpriest’s statement revealed that a personal assurance from Seyi Tinubu played a major role in his decision to publicly support the group.

He claimed that the promise to look after the interests of the South-East region was enough to earn his loyalty.

The socialite, known for his outspoken personality and strong ties to influential figures, made it clear that his support was based on expected benefits for his people.

His comments have since become a talking point, especially as political alignments ahead of the 2027 election continue to shape conversations across Nigeria.

Watch the video of the rally here:

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@O_Ajegunle stated:

"The most dangerous people are not just those who make money through malicious means, but those who fully understand that the system is corrupt — and still choose to align themselves with it for personal gain."

@zoeymetax stated:

‘I don’t go where I won’t benefit’ says it all. This is about personal gain, not community empowerment. When SE gets neglected again, remember who endorsed this

@Iam_iyanda wrote:

"Simple and honest questions: if the South East is truly valued, why hasn't funding been disbursed for the SOUTH EAST DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION? Why isn't the agreement reached during Buhari's first tenure during the primary with Rochas Okorocha, promising a South-eastern presidency, honoured?"

