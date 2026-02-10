Isaac Fayose claimed that the Igbo tribe is "easy to buy" with money and power, suggesting they lack political loyalty

He alleged that the incarcerated IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has been completely abandoned by his kinsmen following his legal woes

Nigerians slammed the statement as divisive and dangerous, calling on public figures to avoid speech that promotes ethnic hate

Social media personality Isaac Fayose has come under intense criticism after a controversial statement attributed to him about the Igbo ethnic group began circulating online.

In a video that has spread widely across social media platforms, Fayose was heard expressing gratitude for not being Igbo, claiming the ethnic group could easily be influenced by money and power.

He stated:

“Thank God I’m not Igbo by tribe. That tribe is so easy to buy with money; just hold money and power, and they will follow you like a puppy dog,” he stated.

Fayose made the statement while discussing the incarceration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, Kanu had been abandoned by his own people following his life sentence.

Fayose alleged that the Igbos who were expected to rally around the separatist leader had instead remained quiet, a situation he claimed proved his controversial point.

The remark, however, did not sit well with many Nigerians who felt the comment unfairly generalised an entire ethnic group.

Within hours, the video began making rounds on X, Facebook, and Instagram, with many users condemning the statement. Critics described the comment as divisive and unnecessary, especially in a country already grappling with ethnic tensions and political uncertainty.

Reactions trail Isaac Fayose's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users:

@GabbyyTeee27 stated:

"Many will think he is mocking the Igbos but it is the leaders in Igbo land that he is indirectly talking to including the billionaires."

@Chukwuemeka_Neb noted:

"Igbos only have respect for equity and fairness, not money or any hierarchy or positions. Get your facts right, is your people that have respect for names and money."

@bigger_stan shared:

"Everything MNK has been saying is coming to pass now. But during the sentencing, I expected more from my Igbo brothers but everywhere was silent. I'm asking if MNK regrets?"

@Bigsweech noted:

"But the truth is Nnamdi was fighting for complete division and not all the Igbos is fighting for division. And some people sees him as a dictator leader. But I still believe Igbo people no try at all. Maybe that's y they took down his parents at first"

