Street-pop singer Portable was disqualified from his celebrity boxing rematch against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in Lagos

The bout descended into chaos when a wrestling-like scuffle broke out, and Portable left the ring before a ruling could be made

Days after the defeat, Portable fired back with a new diss track targeting the officiating and the chaotic finish

Days after being disqualified from his celebrity boxing rematch against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, the street-pop singer born Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable has responded the way he knows best, with music.

The bout, promoted under the "Unfinished Business" banner, headlined the Chaos in the Ring event at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Portable turns ring controversy into content after losing to Charles Okocha. Credit: Portablebaeby, charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

It was billed as a rematch after Okocha maintained that their first encounter had not been judged fairly in Portable's favour.

How the Fight Fell Apart

Portable appeared to be gaining the upper hand when the contest broke down into a wrestling-like scuffle that the referee struggled to control, eventually requiring security personnel to step in.

In the confusion, the singer left the ring before a proper ruling could be issued, drawing boos from the crowd. Officials ultimately brought him back and handed him a disqualification.

The loss marked the second time Portable had come up short in the ring. He had previously lost to Carter Efe by unanimous decision on 1 May at the same venue, in a bout broadcast on DAZN.

After that earlier defeat to Okocha, Portable had claimed he received ₦50 million for surviving one round, adding that the organisers had agreed to pay ₦100 million had he completed two. He described himself at the time as "a glorious child" whose music career was untouched by the result.

Portable's Diss Track Hits Back

In his new track titled Ageyanje Paki, which roughly translates to accusations of being bitten, Portable directs his frustration at the officiating and the messy conclusion to the fight.

One line mocks the referee for looking away during the scuffle, while another threatens to take any future grievances to a local wrestling contest.

He also accuses Okocha of attempting to choke him, arguing that the move forced the bout to turn into a street brawl. The track's photo also had an animation suggesting that Charles bit him on his shoulder.

Portable turns boxing drama into music, drops song after loss to Charles Okocha. Credit: Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Reactions Trailing Portable's Diss Track

Fans had plenty to say about Portable's response online. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@bigyekinny____ said:

"Omo lalomi no Dey disappoint 😂😂😂🙌🙌"

@whitemanofficial jested:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 this guy"

@big_solosong opined:

"Now now @portablebaeby 😂😂😂 u too fast oh"

@yuzzyfroshbin emphasised:

"😂😂😂 Omo I feel am ooo😂😂😂"

@kinzeebbc wrote:

"But there's no clip of when he bite you during that fight😢."

Listen to a snippet of Portable's diss track below:

Charles Okocha Aims for Other Opponents after Portable Defeat

Legit.ng shared details about Nollywood actor Charles Okocha's callout of skit maker Carter Efe following his recent victory over singer Portable in a controversial boxing match.

The heated rematch, which ended in disqualification, has ignited significant debate among fans regarding Okocha's next potential showdown and his aspirations in the celebrity boxing arena.

Source: Legit.ng