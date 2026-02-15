Annie Macaulay has shared a video showing that she has moved on after her crashed marriage with singer 2Baba

The mother of two was surprised by her lover with Valentine’s Day gifts in the clip and was left speechless

The video generated a series of reactions from fans, many of whom asked to know the identity of her new man

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay has found love again as she shared the surprise Valentine’s Day celebration she received from her new lover.

The mother of two and her singer husband, 2Baba, parted ways in 2025. While granting an interview, the African Queen crooner spoke about his past with the actress.

In a post on her Instagram story, Annie shared what her new lover did for her. She was called out by her agency after they had set up her living room.

According to the lady who presented the gifts, the man who sent them asked her to confirm if Annie would his.

Blushing, Macaulay kept asking if the surprise was from her agency, but the lady said no, adding that she had nothing to gain from staging such a gesture.

Annie Macaulay gets iPhone, other gifts

The movie star’s living room was decorated with red roses and balloons. One of the balloons had the inscription “Hooked on you,” while another wished her a Happy Valentine’s Day.

An iPhone was neatly placed inside a gift bag, alongside other items she did not display. A big teddy bear also accompanied the roses and other presents.

Annie Macaulay gushes over Valenine gifts

Reacting to the surprise, the actress said she did not see it coming. She appreciated her agency for helping to plan the gesture on behalf of her man.

She noted that it made her smile and added that love is shown in the little things, as she thanked her lover for the gifts.

Recall that after parting ways with Annie, 2Baba later married his lover, a politician from Edo State. The couple had a low-key celebration, and videos from the event surfaced online. They recently welcomed their first daughter together.

Fans react to video of Annnie Macaulay's gifts

Fans of the movie star were happy for her. They stated that she deserved someone who will respect her and love her geninue nature. Here are comments below:

@macory_clothing reacted:

"Wherever this comes from, either her to her like some are foolishly speculating or him to her, she sure deserves all the love after all the pain."

@ wakkyrols shared:

"She’s so sweet and worth someone that will respect her gentle and genuine love."

@ak_aifyscollection stated:

"My thought, this could be from swanky!!! He really loves Anny n wishes her d best."

@i_amyemmie wrote:

"And 2baba is chopping beating hmm."

Annie Macualay speaks about being broken

Legit.ng had reported that Annie Macaulay had shared a video about people who were broken into pieces by men, after the interview granted by her ex-husband 2Baba .

The siinger had opened up about his regrets concerning his children and also spoke about the actress.

