Iyabo Ojo addressed claims that she was hired as a political tool to polish the government's image

The mother of two revealed that the airport authorities reached out to her to help showcase the ongoing transformations at the terminal

The actress stated that her loyalty remains with the country, not any political party, and she vowed to continue praising "good" whenever she sees it

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has finally addressed the heavy criticism she received online after she praised the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over upgrades at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The actress had earlier shared a promotional-style video showing the renovated sections of the airport, describing the changes as a positive transformation.

However, the post did not sit well with some Nigerians, who questioned her motives and accused her of promoting the government.

Iyabo Ojo Addresses Backlash After Viral Airport Video: “She's Now Working For APC?”

Now, in a lengthy Instagram post, Iyabo has explained her side of the story, insisting that her decision had nothing to do with politics or financial gain.

According to the movie star, she was not paid to film or promote the airport. She said officials of FAAN approached her after noticing she had seen the improvements and asked her to help spread the word.

The actress said she agreed to do it out of love for Nigeria and not because she was influenced by any political interest.

She wrote:

“FAAN approached me: ‘You’ve seen the changes. Please help us spread the word.’ So I did. For free. No fee. No contract. Just love for Nigeria.”

The actress also noted that her usual influencer fees are far higher than what it would cost to film at the airport, stressing that the gesture was purely voluntary.

Addressing critics who questioned her loyalty, Iyabo said her support was not for any political party or administration but for any positive development in the country.

She said she would continue to use her voice and platform to highlight improvements, whether they come from the government or private sector.

The actress added that she was unapologetic about her stance and would work with any political party if it meant building a better Nigeria.

Iyabo further described herself as a frequent traveller and a proud citizen who has personally benefited from improvements at the airport.

She recalled how FAAN officials were helpful during her daughter’s wedding, noting that the experience also shaped her positive view.

Read her post below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@princesscomedian shared:

"Thanks for always speaking up on very important issues. May your light never dim in Jesus mighty name. I LOVE YOU"

@oyinlomodiamond noted:

"You see why I Stan and will always stan her? The fight is not about any political party or hatred for a particular candidate, it's a fight for the love of the nation, and once there's any improvement, say it loudly the way we criticized them loudly. That's how a leader fight and win!"

@omotea12 wrote:

"Oooh yes and as a Nigerian,your voice matters and will always be a force.you are queen mother for a reason"

Iyabo Ojo says that her loyalty remains with the country, not any political party. Photo: Iyabo Ojo.

