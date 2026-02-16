Toke revealed that seven years ago, she handed over 100% of a brand endorsement deal to her church without keeping a single naira,

The media mogul stated she now prefers to pay her "tithe" directly to hospital wards, widows, and strangers with pressing needs

She spoke candidly about the emotional and spiritual hurt many people face in religious spaces

Media personality Toke Makinwa has opened up about her decision to stop paying tithe to churches, revealing the personal experiences that shaped her new perspective.

The mother of one spoke during an interview with Chude, where she reflected on her journey with faith, giving, and the lessons she has learned over the years.

According to Makinwa, her decision did not happen overnight. She explained that it came after deep personal reflection and questions about how money donated to religious institutions is used.

Toke Makinwa reveals that seven years ago, she handed over 100% of a brand endorsement deal to her church.

The media star said she began to notice a disconnect between the large amounts of money churches receive and the struggles many members still face.

She pointed out that several people in congregations battle with rent issues, hospital bills, and feeding challenges, yet continue to give their tithes faithfully.

Makinwa described her experience as what she called “post-traumatic church syndrome,” explaining that some people carry emotional and spiritual wounds from their time in religious spaces.

According to her, the experience made her take a closer look at how churches operate and how funds are handled.

She said she started asking herself tough questions about the purpose of her giving.

“If I have money and someone tells me they need it to pay rent, why should I pass it into a building that’s already rich?” she said. “I would rather give my tithe to strangers who tell me their actual needs.”

The endorsement deal Makinwa gave away

Makinwa also revealed a personal story that shocked many listeners.

She said about seven years ago, she once gave an entire brand endorsement deal to her church without keeping a single naira.

“Seven years ago, I didn’t touch one naira from an endorsement deal; I carried it all into the church. Now, I give where it directly helps someone in need,” she said. “Giving should be based on personal conviction.”

At the time, she believed the act would bring financial blessings into her life.

The media girl explained that she now channels her giving towards causes where she can see the direct impact, including hospitals, maternity wards, widows, and strangers in need.

According to her, churches are already established, and many pastors are financially comfortable. For her, the real need lies among people who cannot afford basic medical care or everyday expenses.

She said her giving is now guided by personal conviction rather than pressure, tradition, or expectations from religious institutions.

Makinwa encouraged people to think carefully about how they support others and focus on making a real difference in someone’s life.

Watch the interview here:

Toke says she now prefers to pay her "tithe" directly to strangers with pressing needs.

