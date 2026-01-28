Nigerian singer Simi celebrates her husband Adekunle Gold's birthday with a touching Instagram post, reminding him how deeply he is loved

She also shared an adorable video of their daughter Deja sweetly reading a birthday poem to her father, calling him the best and reassuring him of her love

Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for the singer and praised the couple's beautiful family

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, marked her husband Adekunle Gold’s birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram, where she expressed her love for him in heartfelt words and shared a video of their daughter, Deja, reading a poem in his honour.

Taking to her Instagram page, Simi showcased the bond within their family, making the day memorable by combining her affectionate message with their daughter’s sweet poem for her father.

In her post, Simi described Adekunle Gold with endearing titles, including “my impregnator,” while reminding him of how deeply cherished he is by his family.

Alongside her message, she uploaded a clip of Deja reciting a poem for her father, calling him the best and reassuring him of her love, which added an emotional touch to the birthday celebration.

This public show of affection on Adekunle's birthday came shortly after the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary earlier in January 2026.

The pair, who got married in January 2019 after years of friendship and musical collaboration, reflected on their journey together during the anniversary, sharing tributes that emphasised the strength of their union.

Adekunle Gold described marrying Simi as the best decision of his life, noting that their years together have been filled with gentleness, laughter, growth, and shared prayers.

Simi, in her anniversary message, affirmed that Adekunle remains the one for her even after seven years of marriage, recalling how she once explained to a friend that she chose him because they fit together, and believes they still do to this day.

She praised him for being a rare kind of man who makes her feel seen without struggle, appreciating his care, mindfulness, and the peace he brings into her life.

Check out Simi's post celebrating her husband Adekunle Gold's birthday below:

Fans react to Simi's birthday message to Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@acupofkhafi said:

"Awwww Deja speaks like an angel 😍😍😍 Happy Birthday Mr AG, aka IMPREGNATOR. New name unlocked 😄 Hehe God bless you guys 🎉🎉🎉"

@mavisage__ commented:

"😂😂 It's impregnator for me! Happy birthday to Daddy Deja! Thank you for loving our star girl right 🥹🥹❤️❤️"

@oluwagbemisola54 wrote:

"Happy birthday Ag baby owo baba Deja the impregnator to sims😂more life in good health big fish 🐟 🎊🤍🥂"

@the_suliart reacted:

"Happy birthday, my baby's man. Such an amazing man, the greatest showman! Very cool very nice very talented! Idan NLA! Idan gan gan! Big Fish! The year is perfected! This year, again, no gree for anybody! Continue to flex all your magiccc, we are ever ready to dance to your tune!"

@jedishola said:

"Happy birthday to my darling son, Adekunle. May the years ahead be filled with beautiful testimonies for you and your family. Enjoy the year in divine health, peace of mind, much love and plenty money. Many happy returns ❤️"

@akantrades commented:

"Simi, thank you for proving that even with status, influence, and wealth, love and order can still thrive. You've shown that a woman can be accomplished and powerful, yet build a strong home by ruling beside her king. Hope they can learn from this."

Simi opens up on health struggle during pregnancy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Simi explained why her single, Where You Dey, featuring Chike, did not drop as planned last year.

The singer said her health slowed down the process, revealing that she battled illness, nausea and exhaustion during the period.

Simi also addressed claims that marriage slowed down her career, stating that the song’s release should respond to such criticism.

