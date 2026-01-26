Simi revealed she was battling intense physical exhaustion, illness, and pregnancy symptoms while recording a song

The singer praised Chike for his extreme professionalism, noting that he rushed to the studio to record his verse without even knowing she was "suffering

Despite her physical state, Simi took full control of the project, mixing and mastering the track herself, a process she admitted she usually dislikes

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has explained why her highly anticipated single, ‘Where You Dey’, featuring Chike, did not drop last year as earlier planned.

In a detailed message posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, the singer said her health and personal condition at the time slowed down the process and made it difficult to complete or promote the song.

The singer disclosed that she was physically weak throughout the period, battling illness, nausea, and overwhelming exhaustion that made even basic tasks feel impossible.

Simi reveals she was battling intense physical exhaustion, illness, and pregnancy symptoms.

The singer and husband Adekunle Gold announced they were expecting their second child in December 2025.

According to her, she wanted the song out immediately after teasing fans with a snippet that went viral, but her body simply did not cooperate.

She wrote:

“I really, really, really wanted to drop this song last year. When I put out the snippet, I was excited — but it was hard to finish on time because everything was a blur. I was sick, weak, nauseous and tired. Even in the snippet video, I wasn’t feeling great. I was just trying my best.”

The singer added that she was surprised watching the studio video again because she could not understand how she managed to display that much energy.

Speaking on why she chose Chike for the track, Simi said she had always admired his voice and knew instantly that he was the perfect collaborator.

She explained that although he was out of town when she contacted him for a verse, he showed up at her studio the day he returned, completely unaware that she was pregnant and struggling physically.

Addressing long-running criticism from some fans who claim she slowed down her music career because of marriage, Simi wrote that the release of this song should serve as a response.

She stated:

“PS: This is a chance for those of you that say I gave up my career for marriage to fight for my rights… or just keep quiet"

Read her tweet here:

Netizens react to Simi's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@beri_grizou noted:

"Nothing seem so easy mehn, the process alone could take you months fr"

@MrAnuoluwapoO noted:

"Chike’s voice is a gift. You can just tell Simi is a perfectionist, and I love it cos you can sense the excellence in her projects."

@F0UADDD commented:

"This exactly what i meant when I made this tweet. Just look how beautiful this is simi is really a genius"

The singer praises Chike for his extreme professionalism during the recording of the song.

