A man got many people emotional with her message to victims of the viral Russian man who secretly recorded women

The Russian man, known popularly as Yaytseslav, had recently gone viral after he invited several women to his apartment

He recorded their initial meeting and conversation without their consent and shared videos of what they discussed online

A young lady has sent a powerful message to all women who are victims of the viral Russian man Yaytseslav in a video that has grabbed attention online.

The woman took to her tuition page to speak about the Russian man, sharing her similar experiences while advising the victims on what to do.

Woman warns victims of Russian man Yaytseslav to speak out.

Woman warns victims of Russian man

In a video she shared on her TikTok page, @mercyatisofficial gave an important message to all victims of the Russian man Yaytseslav, following videos showing that he secretly recorded many Ghanaian and Kenyan women and shared them online.

Legit.ng had recently published a story detailing some of the activities of the Russian man, including a video showing the moment he took a lady from a church to his apartment.

While several videos continue to trend, @mercyatisofficial posted a video online to advise all victims of the Russian man.

She said in part,

"Please, if you're one of the victims of the Russian man, before you think about ending your life, I want you to know that my platform is 100 percent safe for women."

Woman urges women targeted by Russian man Yaytseslav to come forward.

She went on to advise that the women should come forward and speak about their experiences without worrying about what anyone might think.

She added,

"I want you to know that I am not judging you. Most of my followers are women, and I want you to know that on my platform, you can be free to say anything, and few people will judge you. I'm taking this opportunity to invite the victims of the Russian guy to come to my platform and share your stories."

"I'm doing this because I know what it is like to be trolled. I know what it is like to feel like the whole world hates you."

Reactions as woman advices victims of Yaytseslav

malia stressed:

"I don't know what he did but don't forget Kenyans loved to go to Russia. see the young men who gose to Russia 🇷🇺 and ends up in war regions its deadly."

SAVAGE'S ,KITCHEN HAIR MUSIC wrote:

"They just wanted the best for themselves, why should they be ashamed."

Josephine achieng440 added:

"True you can live hiv for 40 till 85 yrs with hiv just eat well take your taptap and live life but don't infect others cos you will expose yourself to more viruses.'

Dave shared:

"This coming from you hits so different and is so motivational."

Warrior 2 added:

"It breaks my heart seeing fellow women treat them bad, it has already happened and they need support!'

SheryWM stressed:

"Girls its just a bad day and as usual social media trend will end everyone will forget dont end your lives, Not everyone is judging you hugs lovies."

maccy 🇺🇬🇰🇪 noted:

"Sending hugs and prayers from Uganda 🇺🇬 to all the victims....don't let this define you....it will pass."

okxans4herdinner wrote:

"What that man is doing is a crime honestly."

Jamrock shared:

"Well now everything is exposed this is a very serious wakeup call "

Vivi-wave added:

"Many do this things everyday & they are allover mocking those women good move gal."

Silk&Aura said:

"Godh finally someone said it . He was a f*#% predator . They were targeted they were victims."

Suzzy noted:

"Amen 🙏. They don’t have to explain themselves. We will embrace them as they are."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Russian man called Yaytseslav got attention online after he invited a Kenyan woman who sells clothes to his house.

Lady shows device Russian man allegedly used

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady grabbed attention on social media by sharing a video of the device allegedly used by the Russian man, Yaytseslav.

In the video, she demonstrated how the device works by placing it on her face and pointing it at the camera. She raised awareness, urging women to watch out for the device to avoid being secretly recorded.

