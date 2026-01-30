A throwback interview of Olakunle Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer resurfaced online amid Tonto Dikeh’s reconciliation

In the clip, she describes Churchill in an unexpected way that drew attention amid old cheating rumours

The interview reignited discussions around unknown challenges Tonto possibly faced in her marriage

An old interview of Gambian actress Rosy Meurer, the new wife of businessman Olakunle Churchill, has resurfaced online.

The viral clip sparked fresh discussions amid longstanding rumours linking her to the former marriage of Churchill and actress Tonto Dikeh.

In the throwback clip with Hip TV, Rosy spoke about her relationship with Churchill in a way that some have found surprising.

She described him as a mentor and likened their bond to that of a brother and a sister.

She said, “It's irritating to the ears. It's just like saying, are you sleeping with your brother? Like I said again, and I repeat myself, this is someone that he's a mentor to me. This is someone I look up to. I've always, he's, he's person, he has a very good heart. There's no one that wouldn't want to be identified with someone that has a good heart, someone that gives a helping hand.

" Me, I'm very certain that being managed and being under Big Church Group Foundation, I'm very sure of a very bright future, which I'm gonna say, I really have nothing to say about this because it's really irrelevant to me. They're in peace. They are happy. I don't know about what you people are saying, but you guys should get your facts straight before bringing things out. It's really not relevant to me. I'm not gonna say much about it until, until never. No, I’m not saying much about it.”

The clip resurfaced amid renewed online debate about Tonto Dikeh’s past marriage to Churchill and the role Rosy may have played in the split.

Watch the video below:

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife ignites backlash

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

seanizzy said:

"With this kind betrayal, why tonto no go mad , Oboi they really play that girl."

ekedokawisdom said:

"Then we think say she get sense. Brother knack you belle twice. Tonto was the victim nobody can tell me anything."

blessingng__ said:

"You fit wake up make your past dey trend😂."

acce_ssoriesbyannie said:

"Now she has given birth to her niece and nephew,obirin 😂."

nnennaoyeoku said:

"Irritating to the ears but pleasuring to ur vjai."

official_mgjoachim said:

She admired tonto’s life, she wished she had it, she got jealous, she got tangled with it, she got greedy and then she stole it a part of it.. This kind of betrayal takes time to heal

opt_jovi said:

"And a few years later! You married him. Fear my gender!"

dilenmab said:

"Now you see why Tonto became bitter? This betrayal hits differently. I’m glad she has found her peace again😍."

veras_touch_ said:

"@rosymeurer ok what really happened, you later marry your brother 🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣."

