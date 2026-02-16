BBNaija’s Queen Mercy Atang has snapped at one of her ex-lovers as she confirmed her marital status

The mother of one got married in 2024, but the union did not stand the test of time before it ended

Fans were disappointed after seeing what she said about her marriage, and they shared their opinions about it

Reality star Queen Mercy Atang has given an update about her marriage to King David Oyekanni.

The mother of one got married in 2024, as videos, pictures, and updates from the lavish ceremony trended online.

Fans began speculating after she deleted all her wedding photos and unfollowed her husband on social media, but she remained silent at the time.

In a recent post while lashing out at an ex-lover, she confirmed that she is no longer married to King David.

According to her, once she is involved with someone and the relationship ends, it is all over. She added that she does not return to past relationships. However, she did not give details about what happened in her marriage, which lasted less than two years before ending.

Queen Atang blasts ex for stalking her

In her post, she alleged that a former lover she dated while at UNIZIK in 2013 has been trying to get back at her since her marriage to King David ended.

She claimed that in 2024, when she got married, the ex-lover shared different stories about her on WhatsApp and Snapchat in an attempt to tarnish her image. The entrepreneur added that she pleaded with some people, including her ex-lover’s brother and boss, to caution him, but eventually left the matter to God.

However, she said the man later approached her sister in 2026 to ask for her phone number, claiming he wanted to apologise.

Queen Atang angrily stated that she is no longer the “mumu lover girl” and that love is no longer in her dictionary. She also claimed she still has the WhatsApp messages the ex shared about her.

What fans said about Queen Atang

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@im__sheilaaa shared:

"Normally that marriage no first dey her mind to be honest, the lady eyes are still outsider."

@ebymia commented:

"imagine the ex get serious babe and she see queen dey drag her man for ig. relationship don scatter be that. Good for the guy ! Next time, when you slander someone make sure to never try to spin the block."

@roseujah reacted:

"Celebrities marriage and relationship sha!! So parents can't call your guys and sort things out again? "

@chiomaokenwa_ shared:

"This particular one broke my heart. I rooted for them like crazy."

@vanchizzy wrote:

"Queen should slow down in the way she rushes to social media to share back to back details of her personal life."

