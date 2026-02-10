50 Cent stirred online buzz after posting a shady message about Cardi B’s boyfriend following the 2026 Super Bowl loss

The rapper’s post surfaced amid growing rumours that Cardi B and the NFL star may have split

Fans speculated more trouble after recent changes on the couple’s social media accounts

US Rapper 50 Cent has added fuel to ongoing breakup rumours surrounding Cardi B and her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, with a shady social media post that quickly caught fans’ attention.

The jab came shortly after Diggs and the New England Patriots suffered a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks at the 2026 Super Bowl.

As Seahawks fans celebrated the win, Diggs appeared to face teasing from an unexpected source, 50 Cent.

One day after the Super Bowl, the 50-year-old rapper shared a photo of Diggs and his rap star girlfriend Cardi B on Instagram amid speculation that the couple may have split.

In the caption, 50 Cent mocked the situation, suggesting Diggs had endured a double loss.

“Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this biithh and the Super Bowl. I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL,” he wrote, tagging his cognac brand.

Although neither Cardi B nor Diggs has publicly confirmed a breakup, rumours have been swirling for weeks. Speculation intensified after a post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram following the Super Bowl.

Checks of both Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ Instagram accounts show that they are no longer following each other at the time of this report, unlike before, further fueling fan theories about trouble in their relationship.

50 Cent’s shade trends online

As expected, 50 Cent’s post sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans laughing at the rapper’s blunt humour.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenjouhefner said:

"Definitely woke up crying 😂😂😂."

giveme_moe said:

"Their contracted ended after the game 😂😂."

ariel_officialj

"Siri Play Whitney Houston “ I have nothing” 😭😂."

iamshanta4real said:

"He don't give a fuckkkk about her, he had a whole nother chic at the game with his family 😂😂😂."

cheriecelebritytarotreader said:

"Don't play with a air sign When we done with you you better get ready for us because we are coming Like we did the other one again and again and again."

brownsugar___babiie said:

"He was never trying to keep her that’s the problem . He was trying to collect her."

just_call_me_sleepii said:

"Her name Cardi.., u ain’t have to do all that."

greenpnk64 said:

"Why are you calling her out of her name? That is very disrespectful and I thought you were better than that!"

__doladext said:

"Yea you met your match calling her out her name now she finna roast you 😩😭."

