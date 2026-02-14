Teni released ‘Labubu’ as a mid-tempo romantic anthem, featuring a dream-like music video with cake, love-themed decor

Despite the beautiful aesthetic of the video, thousands of fans have flooded the comment sections expressing shock at the singer’s "frail" appearance

This isn't the first time the singer’s size has made headlines; she previously revealed she lost 75 pounds through a strict "one-meal-a-day" diet

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has become a major talking point online after releasing her Valentine’s Day single Labubu.

The mid-tempo Afrobeats love song, which dropped on Friday, February 14, was meant to be a special gift for her fans.

The singer promoted the track across her social media platforms, sharing clips from the accompanying music video.

Teni debuts a new look in visuals for her new song 'Labubu'. Photos: Teni Makanaki.

Source: Instagram

However, while many listeners praised the romantic tune and playful concept, a different conversation soon took over social media.

In the visuals for Labubu, Teni appears in a flowing white gown, surrounded by people in colourful Labubu costumes in a love-themed setting.

But instead of focusing only on the music, many fans began discussing the singer’s appearance. Viewers pointed out that Teni looked significantly slimmer than they were used to seeing.

As the conversation grew, many social media users began revisiting Teni’s past comments about her body transformation.

Back in 2023, the Uyo Meyo crooner had spoken openly about losing weight. She explained that her transformation came from a strict diet that lasted two months.

At the time, rumours had circulated suggesting she underwent surgery. The singer firmly dismissed the claims, calling such procedures life-threatening and something she was too scared to attempt.

“I went through a lot. I went through a lot of changes. I lost weight and some unfortunate fellows said I did surgery,” she said then.

Watch the Instagram video here:

Reactions trail Teni Makanaki's new video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@tracy.paris1 noted:

"Na only you fit give me weight loss advice, you look good bae"

@embee3690 shared:

"exactly o...i thought the vid was ai till i saw the making. happy valentines day ,dear"

@talktech_with_maria_nova shared:

"The way you loose weight needs to be studied. Amala gbegiri gat nothing on you gurl"

@iizzyyprince wrote:

"Wait, how??? Is this teni or nite???? Ahhhh i will come back and comment wen this alcohol clear finish"

@angelololade wrote:

"So Teni has breast??? It's weird cos I have only loved the artistic and funny side of her this other side would take a little more time"

Teni reveals she lost 75 pounds through a strict "one-meal-a-day" diet. Photo: Teni Makanaki.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng