Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy, has marked this year’s Valentine’s Day with a lighthearted message that many fans found both amusing and relatable.

The entertainer, whose real name is Ifeoluwa Otedola, took to social media to celebrate the day of love, even though she is not currently in a romantic relationship.

In her Valentine’s post, Cuppy acknowledged her single status but added a playful twist that quickly caught the attention of her followers.

She wrote,

“Happy #ValentinesDay. I may not have a boyfriend, but my real name is Ife and it means love in Yoruba, so I’m celebrating anyway.”

The message, accompanied by cheerful emojis, showed the DJ choosing humour and self-love over any sadness about being single on the romantic holiday.

For many fans, the post felt honest and refreshing, especially because Cuppy has been open in the past about her hopes of settling down.

Over the years, the billionaire daughter of businessman Femi Otedola has never hidden her desire for a serious relationship and marriage.

In several interviews and social media posts, she has spoken about wanting to meet the man meant for her and build a lasting union.

Her romantic life has often drawn public attention, with fans following her relationships closely and sometimes offering unsolicited advice about her love choices.

Because of this history, her Valentine’s message stood out to many supporters, who saw it as a mix of humour, confidence, and quiet hope.

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy's post

@NaroSCOPE stated:

"Anyone born fair shouldn’t have worries over having to be love by partner who is lost yet but when the happy time comes love becomes voluntary. You can be your own happiness at the moment to keep your own company before companion can come to celebrate the name you carry."

@mr_pragmaticsam shared:

"It's all about love, self-esteem and self-worth. You need to understand that if you're not complete on your own, no man can make you complete. You first before any man"

@MrEazi105419 wrote:

"I love how you carry yourself. They throw stones at you, you see them as Candies. They throw lemon at you and you see them as lemonades. That's the spirit. Keep choosing you first, cos that's what matters afterall. In the end, everything will definitely align. Happy Valentine's Day to you Cuppy"

