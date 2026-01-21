Nigerian pastor, Prophet Abel Boma, has asked Nigerians to beware of occultic preachers

The outspoken cleric unveiled a fresh prophecy via a social media post sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 21, 2026

It is a common tradition, especially among many churches in Africa, for pastors to release prophecies and declarations

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has stated that he received divine revelations about Nigeria in 2026.

Legit.ng reports that in a new prophecy, Prophet Boma said God showed him "occultic pastors."

Prophet Abel Boma speaks on occult pastors in Nigeria. Photos credit: @ProphetBomaAbel

Source: Twitter

The preacher said he "saw the rise of so‑called holy pastors—but they are occultic pastors grouped together."

According to him, these alleged occultic pastors "will empower women to call out names of genuine pastors this year, aiming to destroy their credibility."

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, January 20:

"The Lord said: 'You will never hear any scandal about them.'

"Instead, scandals will only be heard about the genuine men of God who are striving toward perfection.

"The Lord warned: Be careful not to accuse the genuine who make mistakes, while bowing to those who serve the devil. These occultic men will empower women to call out names of genuine pastors this year, aiming to destroy their credibility.

"Their mindset is to discourage people from serving God and to destroy genuineness in the church."

He continued:

"The Lord said: 'Repentance is not automatic—it is a process. Teach salvation as a process.' Many expect pastors to be perfect, but when they make mistakes, they are judged harshly.

"Meanwhile, the occultic (sic) group remains untouched by scandal because they are backed by the devil."

Highlighting signs to watch, Prophet Boma stated that, among others, "a certain group will rise, presenting themselves as holier than others."

He added in his X post:

"They will collect sons and daughters, changing their mentality and initiating them into what they are not part of.

"The Lord said: 'Not everyone should lay hands on your head. Some will change your mentality and initiate you.'"

Prophet Abel Boma prays to God to safeguard all who genuinely believe in Him. Photo credit: Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma

Source: Facebook

Boma speaks on US-Nigeria tensions

Meanwhile, Prophet Boma prophesied that "God does not want" the United States (US) President Donald Trump to invade Nigeria.

Tensions have recently risen between Nigeria and the US, largely due to allegations of persecution of Christians in the African country.

Reacting to the response in some quarters, Boma strongly condemned war-mongering, urging an end to the spread of militaristic ideologies and warning that such actions could worsen Nigeria’s ongoing conflict challenges.

His words:

"Stop escalating nations into war. The military, Boko Haram, call them any name, they are already finished. They are running into countries. Every other nation is closing its borders.

"When God says it is finished, it is finished. Every border will be shut against Nigeria. They will finish."

Abel Boma releases 2026 prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Boma predicted that 2026 will be "a dramatic year" as "men will begin to lose relevance".

Prophet Boma predicted that in 2026, many prominent men would begin to lose their relevance.

