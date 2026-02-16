Obidient Movement has reacted after Cubana Chief Priest declared he will oppose Peter Obi’s 2027 ambitions

Supporters dismissed the celebrity’s comments, arguing his influence in politics has always been minimal

The Movement leader emphasised Obi’s enduring popularity and structured followership despite public withdrawal of celebrity backing

Supporters of Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra state and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, have responded to celebrity socialite Pascal Okechukwu’s declaration that he will work against Obi’s 2027 presidential ambition.

Obidients respond to Cubana Chief Priest’s 2027 move. Photo: IgboHistoFacts, peterobi, UGC/Obiora Charles Anueyiagu

Source: Twitter

Pascal Okechukwu, known by his stage name, Cubana Chief Priest, recently declared his intention to work against Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

The socialite declared his changing stance on Instagram amid a heated discussion with followers. The socialite had previously enthusiastically backed the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 elections.

The internet dispute was brought on by inquiries regarding his sudden political change and affiliation with the pro-Tinubu “City Boy Movement.”

He didn’t hesitate to answer a follower’s question about whether he really planned to work against Obi in the upcoming election.

“Yes,” he answered, “I hope that it won’t be a crime because I worked for Obi previous election, including serving as a special adviser to an APC governor."

How significant is Cubana Chief Priest's support?

In its reaction, the Obident Movement described Cubana Chief Priest's comment as an outburst from a small boy who wants to impress his paymaster.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Saturday, February 14, the Coordinator of Obident Movement in Anambra state, Comrade Obiora Charles Anueyiagu, said that Cubana Chief Priest is nobody in the field of politics, adding that nobody will follow him when he withdraws support for Peter Obi.

Obidient Movement Cubana Chief Priest switches allegiance from Peter Obi to Tinubu. Photo: Sholzzola, officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He said, "Cubana Chief Priest is nobody in the field of politics. We're not talking business - we're talking politics! I believe that in politics, Cubana Chief Priest is still a small boy. He is just trying to massage his ego and satisfy his paymaster."

"So, such comments and statements do not count. In politics, we know the real actors. When the jungle matures, the wild animals will come together to discuss real business. But now, the small masquerades have the opportunity to perform."

"Peter Obi, in terms of popularity and acceptance, is the biggest politician in Africa today. I don't see the reason why a small boy will come out today to say that he is withdrawing support for Peter Obi, as if his support really counts. Who is that person in Igboland who will follow Chief Priest against Obi?"

"When it comes to structure and followership, Peter Obi has structure and followers. He has a movement widely accepted by the entire world. Cubana Chief Priest's withdrawal will bring in two more supporters."

Tunde Ednut backs Peter Obi despite Cubanas’ shift

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian‑US influencer Tunde Ednut expressed deep sadness after seeing prominent figures like Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, and others publicly back President Bola Tinubu’s re‑election bid ahead of the 2027 polls.

Reacting to a viral video showing his friends unveiling campaign buses for Tinubu, Tunde said it “pains him” to witness their change in political allegiance, but reaffirmed his unwavering support for former Anambra governor Peter Obi if he secures his party’s presidential ticket.

Despite the emotional reaction, Ednut stressed that his friendship with the businessmen remains intact, and he urged fellow “Obidients” to stay loyal to Obi’s vision, saying he won’t back down from his position.

Source: Legit.ng