Emir Sirdam, an alleged former worker of Cubana Chiefpriest, has given insight into who the businessman is amid allegations made against him

The celebrity barman had been accused by many people of betraying the Igbo after he shared a video flaunting his alliance with the City Boy Movement

Fans reacted to the post and shared what they also know about him in the East, especially in Owerri

Media personality Emir Sirdam has reacted to the allegations made against businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

The hospitality entrepreneur has been dragged online over his allegiance to the City Boy Movement, led by Seyi Tinubu.

Fans react to what Cubana Chiefpriest’s ex-staffsaid about him amid allegation of betrayal. Photo credit@emirsirham/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Many critics accused him of betraying the Igbo and criticised him heavily on social media.

Joining the conversation, Emir Sirdam claimed he worked with Chiefpriest for five years and witnessed him turn against people.

According to him, he laughed when he saw people recently realise that Chiefpriest’s “god is money.”

He further alleged that the businessman, who is also a musician, has betrayed several people, including someone he described as his “chairman.”

Emir Sirdam shares more about Chiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest’s fans speaks about him. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, the media personality described Chiefpriest as arrogant and said he pitied the constituency he would represent if he wins an election.

He advised people not to be swayed by alleged giveaway tactics. Emir Sirdam also stated that if he were seeking fame, he would have subjected Chiefpriest to the same trauma he claimed to have experienced while working for him.

The content creator added that he was instrumental in shaping the public persona many people now associate with Cubana Chiefpriest. He concluded by saying that the businessman would eventually expose himself.

Here is Emir Sirham's Instagram post below:

Fans react to post about Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@king_neche reacted:

"Even APC won't give him full trust."

@ozochinonye said:

"He started fake helping upcoming artists only when people bashed him for not helping his brother."

@queenclemzy shared:

"I always say this putting him in any position in government will be a fall He will use people to cook soup."

@miss_airlaa wrote:

"When he became Davidos friend nd people were hailing him that he was a good friend I just Dey look them.. if Davido no be who em be CP no go even send am, he is loyal where money dey.. na owerri people sabi am pass."

@meyorzzy commented:

"And me myself no fit talk waiting i know about that guy since 2017. The days of OPIUM in world bank new owerri. I can't say more than this either, people who know OPIUM knows what I'm talking about."

