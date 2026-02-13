Cosmas Maduka fired back at Cubana Chiefpriest over comments comparing him to top billionaires

The industrialist opened up about his humble beginnings and how he built his success against the odds

He also shares bold claims about mentoring future billionaires, sparking fresh debate online

Nigerian businessman and industrialist, Cosmas Maduka, has responded strongly to nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest following comments that compared him with some of Nigeria’s top billionaires.

The renewed exchange comes months after both men clashed over the controversial “Money na Water” statement, which sparked debate on social media.

In a recent statement, Maduka dismissed what he described as “noise-making with empty pockets,” saying he would never equate himself with established business magnates such as Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote.

According to him, his journey to success is rooted in humble beginnings and personal struggle. Maduka explained that he had only a third-grade education and described himself as a “street boy” who started from ground zero. Despite this, he worked his way up to serve on the boards of two publicly quoted banks in Nigeria and became chairman of a credit committee.

He also revealed that he was invited by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation in Vienna and now conducts business across five continents.

Maduka stressed that his background sets him apart from others who may have had access to greater educational and family opportunities.

“Don’t measure me with a person whose father gave opportunity to go to school and have BSc or MSc,” he said, maintaining that his achievements were built through hard work and resilience.

Beyond his personal success, Maduka shared his long-term vision of empowering others.

He disclosed that in 2011, he set a goal to mentor and help create 1,000 billionaires in Nigeria. So far, he claims to have mentored 67 individuals who have reached billionaire status.

Cosmas Maduka and Cubana Chiefpriest trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abitossombo said:

"Because of this man we have 24h light in Nnewi choscharis umudin."

nonso_jibus said:

"Chief Priest is bragging about owning 1 Rolls Royce not knowing that Cosharis is the only legal distributor of the car in Nigeria 🇳🇬."

kayceeprag said:

"When the source is genuine, the story becomes an inspiration. May God continue to grant you the grace to inspire us more. 🙏🏿."

sirstanleyobi said:

"E get person wey go call you empty pocket e no go pain but when a billionaire in dollars calls you empty pocket eh you need to shutdown and go hustle."

jennys_haircollectionz said:

"It’s not our support for you to insult him but is our wish sir 😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂😂🤣🤣 Carry ON sir 🙌🙌🙌🙌😂."

dollydon8202 said:

"When I see arewa money and see the igbo money I laugh in Japanese and yet you won't see those Arewa guys making noise."

richie_rhema said:

"He must not be like you with all due respect his line of business needs the noisy, and sir did I hear you say the likes of dangote and the rest of the came from where you come from they will be much more successful haba daddy."

samaco745 said:

"Even obi cubana his boss doesn't make noise,zenco his boss doesn't make noise,all the billionaires I know doesn't make noise na my follow hustle dey make noise pass ,now Una don run go join city boy movement,just because Una dey fear and Una want to milk from Nigeria,but person like sir, cosmos can't join such because he have nothing to fear and government doesn't fight a very clean person, that's why Peter obi was able to survive without any case of efcc God bless every hustle out there iseeee."

Cubana CP claps back at Cosmas Maduka

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest broke his silence after billionaire Cosmas Maduka condemned the viral 'money na water' slang.

The socialite seemingly clapped back at the billionaire with a bold claim as he teased fans with his new single, Money Na Water,

Cubana Chiefpriest's comment has triggered reactions, with many advising him against disrespecting billionaire Cosmas Maduka.

