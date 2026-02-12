Oyemykke has reacted to the criticism trailing Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana for supporting President Tinubu

The two businessmen, along with others, have teamed up to join the City Boy Movement and have been showing support for the president’s re-election

Fans were divided after hearing what the commentator said about the two businessmen and their choice

Content creator Abisoye Olukoya Michael, better known as Oyemykke, has reacted to the criticism trailing Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest for supporting the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The two businessmen belong to the City Boy Movement, an initiative promoting civic engagement, leadership and awareness of government policies across Nigeria, spearheaded by the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Oyemykke slammed those criticising the two businessmen and other Igbo men who are backing Tinubu.

According to him, Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest are businessmen, not politicians. He added that they left the East to invest in Lagos, a state he said Tinubu helped to build.

Oyemykke argued that since they make their profits in Lagos and invest in the eastern region, their loyalty would naturally align with where they earn their living.

Oyemykke speaks on President Tinubu

In the video, the social media commentator also stated that in the last 14 years, Tinubu is the best leader Nigeria has had.

He added that Nigeria operates a democratic system where people are free to support whoever they choose.

Oyemykke questioned whether critics would abandon Tinubu if they were in the businessmen’s position and support someone else instead. He argued that Tinubu created an enabling environment for them to thrive in Lagos, so they cannot be expected to betray him.

He further asked why people are angry about Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest’s decision and urged critics to support their own preferred candidates.

Here is Oyemykke's Instagram video below:

Fans react to Oyemykke's utterance

Legit.ng compiled reactiosn of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@ jaman__x reacted:

"Omoh this not oyemyke I follow back then this guy has changed totally.... everything this guy is saying lately is just opposite."

@who_is_mr_jagz wrote:

"Pls be guided. Tinubu did not build Lagos. Lagos was built before Tinubu. If you say Tinubu turned Lagos to a mechanical and technical institution then heII yeah. Lagos was built by the likes of Jakande and Marwa."

@whoisshizzi shared:

"So what will happen to their business when tinubu finally leaves or his tenure ends or probably a new presidential candidate emerges frm another party ? They will support that one too either good or bad cus of their own personal interest or that of their businesses. Politics is a dirty game."

