Chocolate City accuses Odumodublvck of assaulting its staff backstage in Lagos in an unprovoked attack

The label says the staff member was hospitalized and the incident raises safety concerns in the music industry

Chocolate City links the assault to Odumodublvck’s long-standing feud with Blaqbonez, citing past clashes and harassment

Chocolate City Music has accused Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, of assaulting one of its staff members backstage during the Rhythm Unplugged concert in Lagos, an incident the label connected to his feud with Blaqbonez.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, December 22, 2025, Chocolate City said the incident occurred in the early hours of the day backstage at the Rhythm Unplugged concert.

Chocolate City accuses Odumodublvck of assaulting its staff backstage after a concert in Lagos.

The label claimed that a staff member, Feyi Ajayi, was backstage with another artist when Odumodublvck allegedly confronted him.

According to the statement, the rapper made threats against Chocolate City and its leadership before headbutting Ajayi without any provocation.

Chocolate City said eyewitnesses saw singer Odumodublvck and members of his team pour drinks on Ajayi while shouting abusive words, before a bodyguard stepped in and calmed the situation.

The label confirmed that Ajayi was taken to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment for injuries from the incident.

Odumodublvck's feud with Blaqbonez deepens

Chocolate City described the alleged assault as part of a wider pattern linked to the ongoing rivalry between Odumodublvck and its artist, Blaqbonez, whose real name is Emeka Akumafule.

The company said the dispute began as a rap beef but has grown into repeated harassment involving staff, artists, and executives. It listed several past encounters, including incidents in Lagos, Uyo, and at a fashion event in England.

The record label also alleged that Odumodublvck sent more than 100 threatening messages to Blaqbonez and others linked to the label, some of which were said to target family members and industry colleagues.

While addressing the situation, the label said:

“While rap rivalries are a common part of hip-hop, acts of physical violence, stalking, verbal abuse, and intimidation are completely unacceptable.”

Chocolate City confirmed that it has reported the alleged assault to the authorities and will pursue legal steps to protect its staff, artists, and executives.

The label also called on event organisers and industry stakeholders to improve security at live shows and take a firm stand against violence.

As of the time of this report, representatives for Odumodublvck have not made any comment on the allegations.

Chocolate City alleges Odumodublvck stole Blaqbonez's sunglasses.

Netizens react to assault allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@djswannah said:

"Sad to read such post - hope this gets sorted we love all of them as creatives but humanity first, rap // music second"

@nelly.osazuwa.12 commented:

"We all know Violence is what comes after a beef expecially after all what blaqbonez in ACL una nor drop anything like this . Like they say nor start watin you nor fit finish 😒"

@zaonboi wrote:

"OMO, I NO BELIEVE THIS STATEMENT... IF THERE WAS AN ACTUAL PHYSICAL ASSAULT, THOSE SO CALLED "EYEWITNESSES" WOULD HAVE FILMED AND POSTED ONLINE. WE ALL KNOW THAT IN THIS GENERATION, PEOPLE ARE QUICK TO POST FILM AND POST EVERY PHYSICAL ALTERATIONS OFFLINE IS QUICKLY POSTED ONLINE. SO THEREFORE I NEED VIDEO EVIDENCES AND NOT EYEWITNESSES. THANK YOU...."

@seun.alaran reacted:

"E don reach like this?"

@wakilijonathan opined:

"No be wethin @mi_abaga and @vectorthaviper teach us be this for the rap game! Shame on you man @odumodublvck rap no be by muscles or CAPS! You can do better"

Odumodublvck faces an assault lawsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck is facing a lawsuit from fellow rapper Kraziecent over an alleged assault at a public event in December 2024.

Kraziecent claims Odumodublvck violently attacked him without provocation while he was taking photos and videos, damaging his iPhone 15 Pro Max and causing emotional distress.

He seeks compensation for medical costs, property damage, reputational harm, public humiliation, and a public apology across social media and newspapers.

Source: Legit.ng