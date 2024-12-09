Rapper Blaqbonez has shared part of his childhood experience and family ties while growing up

He recounted the absence of his father in his life while growing and the reasons behind the absence

The singer also talked about her mother and the role she played in his life as a child

Popular rapper Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has recounted how his growing up as a child was.

The singer, while appearing on a podcast show named WithChude hosted by Chude Jideonwo, made it known that he was not not raised by his father neither did he know him.

In the interview, Blaqbonez shared his thought about the uncertainty of his father about the child and left for Germany, saying his parents were never married.

He said:

I wasn't raised by him. I did not know him. He left to Germany. I think there was a lot of conversations is this my child and all. They were never married.

When asked if his dad was trying to dodge paternity and responsibility, Blackbonez replied yes.

He further said:

My mom was hustling just trying to figure out life. At one point, my mom was working with this family. May be I need to ask her but I have never had the gut to ask her. What's their relationship with that family actually?. Was she like a maid?. Because I don't know the connection between them and that family but at some point, I was staying with that family and my mom kind of there. It was difficult for me, my mom and even for my dad. Cos to be honest, a young man having a child even before you had money probably scared that what I'm going to do. Let me go out there and make money.

